Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

GoFundMe for Lincoln gunshot victim’s funeral raises $22,000

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — More than $20,000 has been raised for the funeral expenses of a Lincoln man who was slain last week. Stephen Kaludzu, who is the brother-in-law of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya, started the GoFundMe two days ago with the hope of reaching enough money to pay for Mleya’s final expenses.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Carter Lake woman arrested in Red Oak for Possession with Intent to Deliver and other charges

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested a Carter Lake woman on Sunday on drug charges. Pamela Christine Hoselton, 60, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Pills, Drug Tax Stamp Violation, and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. Officers seized over 50 grams of Methamphetamine, Prescription Pills, Cash, and Drug Paraphernalia.
RED OAK, IA
KETV.com

WOWT

klkntv.com

Four chickens die in Lincoln fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Four chickens died in a fire in Lincoln on Christmas Eve, authorities say. Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a detached garage fire about 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived to find the back of the garage on fire and put it out.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Body of missing Omaha woman found in Kansas, death ruled homicide

OMAHA -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body found in Kansas earlier this week is that of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen. The cause of death has not been released, but the Sheriff’s Office said Allen’s death has been ruled a homicide. Allen, 43, had last been seen at her west Omaha home near 168th and Blondo Streets about 11 p.m. Nov. 19 and was reported missing the next afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

WOWT

Omaha crews battle fire atop Westroads Mall parking garage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Post-Christmas returns and shopping didn’t go as planned for someone at the Westroads Mall Monday. A vehicle apparently caught fire on the top floor of the parking garage on the east side of the building. The fire sent a plume of smoke into the air....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two teens hospitalized after falling into frozen Lake Manawa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two local teens are in the hospital tonight after falling into a frozen lake. It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs. Police tell 6 News two teens - a male and a female, both aged 17 - were walking on ice near one of the docks on the lake. Council Bluffs Police puts buoys around the docks to prevent ice build-up.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

38-year-old man dies after shooting Friday in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 38-year-old man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Lincoln, according to authorities. Around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance and a report of shots fired near S 20th and Washington streets, according to Lincoln police. At the scene, officers found a vehicle...
LINCOLN, NE
KSN News

KSNB Local4

WIBW

Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
TOPEKA, KS

