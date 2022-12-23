ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In and out in 64 seconds: Children’s charity hit by thieves for 5th time, days before Christmas

By Ashli Lincoln, WSB-TV
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nzVbS_0jsW2cPH00

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — With Christmas just a few days away, a local nonprofit is hoping a lone bandit stays put.

The Empty Stocking Fund told WSB that it has encountered at least five burglaries this holiday season.

One minute and four seconds is all it took for one of the thieves to break in and enter the warehouse.

“I feel pretty strongly this is the same individual who’s been doing this to us for years,” Executive Director Manda Hunt told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln.

She says once he’s in he casually fills up a shopping cart and leaves. “We put all the stuff up against it, thinking well, that’ll stop it, and that didn’t.”

Hunt says the break-ins started in 2021. She suspects it’s a former volunteer, and says this holiday season they’ve seen the worst damage, with multiple incidents and losses totaling more than $20,000.

One image from an outside camera shows the man with a cart filled with items walking behind an Atlanta police officer’s unit who was unaware of the recent break-in. “I wish he could see the error of his ways, and see the impact he’s having on the community,” Hunt said.

Since the incident, they’ve hired security to monitor the warehouse 24/7. Atlanta police have been patrolling the area more.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

