I hope Santa has extra layers ready! Tonight will be blustery as winds continue to gust near 20+ mph and lows drop to the teens. Christmas will be the coldest in decades! Highs will remain near 42°, but feel-like temperatures will stay near freezing. The good news is there will be plenty of sun! The bitter cold air continues into our last High Impact Weather day Monday. Monday will begin in the low 20s, but we finally feel the upper 40s by the afternoon.

2 DAYS AGO