Stocks making the biggest moves midday: GameStop, Dexcom, Cano Health and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. GameStop — Shares of the video game retailer and meme stock jumped more than 8% even after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter. CEO Matthew Furlong told investors the company "is attempting to accomplish something unprecedented in retail ... seeking to transform a legacy business once on the brink of bankruptcy," in a call Wednesday.
Inflation report, Lululemon falls, DocuSign jumps and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Traders will be concentrating on key economic reports including the latest on inflation and consumer sentiment.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Nears $900 Million Globally, Boosted by International Ticket Sales
James Cameron and Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has generated $855 million in global ticket sales since its Dec. 16 release and is the fifth-highest-grossing film released in 2022. Domestically, the sequel snared an estimated $56 million during its second weekend in theaters, a 58% drop from its debut.
An Indian Tech Unicorn's Founders Share 3 Tips for Success — Including a ‘Hit by a Bus' Plan
Harsh Jain says it's an "open secret" that he doesn't use his own fantasy sports app — for fantasy football, at least. "I am still committed to fantasy football on Fantasy Premier League, the reason we created Dream11." Fantasy sports are online games in which players create virtual teams...
