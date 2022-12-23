ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Russia may need to send a rescue mission to the International Space Station for 3 astronauts after a leak in their Soyuz capsule

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fuYmO_0jsW2TPc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNFpL_0jsW2TPc00
Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin conduct a spacewalk alongside the Soyuz MS-22 capsule that brought them to the ISS on November 17, 2022.

NASA Johnson

  • Russia's space agency is considering a rescue mission for three International Space Station astronauts.
  • The Soyuz capsule that took them to space has a leak but everyone on the ISS is safe, NASA said.
  • A Russian space agency official said an un-crewed capsule may be sent to bring them back to earth.

Russia is considering a rescue mission to bring back three crew members from the International Space Station, after a leak was detected in the Soyuz capsule that brought them to the station.

Russian space agency Roscosmos said at a Thursday news conference that it was considering a "rescue" plan to bring back the crew members earlier than expected, which would involve sending an empty spacecraft to the ISS to pick them up, Reuters reported .

The mission would bring back two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut, The Washington Post reported .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jdzlK_0jsW2TPc00
Dmitri Petelin of Roscosmos, top, Frank Rubio of NASA, and Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos, bottom, wave farewell prior to boarding the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft to go to the ISS on September 21, 2022.

NASA Johnson

NASA said that there had been a coolant leak in the capsule, which is docked at the ISS, but that the crew was not in danger.

Sergei Krikalev, Roscosmos' executive director of human spaceflight programs, said at the news conference that NASA and Roscosmos were trying to figure out if the Soyuz currently docked at the ISS was safe enough to bring them home, the Post reported.

Joel Montalbano, NASA's ISS program manager, said that an un-crewed Soyuz capsule could be sent up in February, according to The Guardian, cutting their stay short by around a month.

According to NASA, the leak was detected on December 14, when two Roscosmos cosmonauts were preparing to go on a spacewalk.

Both NASA and Roscosmos officials said at the Thursday press conference that they were investigating how the coolant line of the capsule's external radiator got punctured, The Guardian reported .

NASA said in a statement that the leaking capsule is the one that brought the two cosmonauts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio into space on September 21.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 117

Mark Goodall
3d ago

it truly doesn't make a difference what country saves them they are true heroes in every definition of the word it makes no difference what nationality or country they represent they are the brightest the finest and most courageous of all the people you'll ever meet in your life and we owe them a debt to save their life at every cost at every position and from every nation may they fly home safely may they find a way to work out the problem and more importantly may they all come home safely at the same time no politics just bring our heroes home a United States Army veteran

Reply(6)
45
Joel Pierce
3d ago

oh 😂😂😂 I thought for a minute that it said they took a leak in the capsule lol 😂😂 I need new glasses lol 😂

Reply
17
Mary Kitchen
3d ago

Sending many Prayers that the Russian Astronauts get home safely. 🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽❤️

Reply(4)
17
Related
DOPE Quick Reads

65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth

Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
iheart.com

'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars

An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
natureworldnews.com

Large Concentration of Rare Earth Elements Worth Billions of Dollars Found in 450-Million-Year-Old Volcanic Rock in Northern Maine

In 450 million-year-old volcanic rock located on a remote mountainside in northern Maine, scientists have found a significant concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals, worth billions of dollars, that are highly prized by the US defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. It is still too early to determine...
NEVADA STATE
NPR

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6 months helping build a new space station

BEIJING — Three Chinese astronauts landed in a northern desert on Sunday after six months working to complete construction of the Tiangong station, a symbol of the country's ambitious space program, state TV reported. A capsule carrying commander Chen Dong and astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe touched down...
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
OHIO STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

793K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy