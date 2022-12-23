ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

'That's So Raven' star Orlando Brown arrested for domestic violence

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago

Orlando Brown was arrested in Ohio on Thursday for misdemeanor domestic violence.

The “That’s So Raven” alum was apprehended after the Lima Police Department “got a call about a fight in progress,” according to TMZ .

The outlet reported on Friday that the actor’s alleged altercation was with a relative named Matthew claiming Brown wielded a knife and hammer in a threatening manner.

The family member alleged that he has allowed Brown to live in the Ohio home he’s renovating for more than one month in order to keep him out of a homeless shelter.

The arrest took place in Ohio on Thursday, according to TMZ.
Allen County Sheriff's Office

The arrest comes four years after the 35-year-old made headlines for an intervention-style interview with Dr. Phil McGraw .

The “Dr. Phil” appearance came at the end of a tumultuous year for Brown, in which he was arrested in nearly every other month of 2018 for charges ranging from burglary and drug possession to resisting a public officer and domestic battery.

He also made headlines for getting his former co-star Raven Symoné’s face tattooed on his chest in May of that year.

In September 2018, the rapper spent time in jail after pleading no contest to trying to change the locks on his friend’s restaurant doors and possessing narcotics.

The “Proud Family” alum wore snake-eye contacts while speaking to McGraw about his time behind bars, claiming that he was “locked [up] for no reason and set up.”

Brown went on to say that he didn’t want to “dedicate another 90 days” to treatment for his addiction struggles away from his family.

The “Family Matters” alum explained at the time that he aimed to “jump back into that life” of fatherhood and “figure out who everybody is.”

However, he gave the talk show host different names and ages for his brood throughout the conversation, also saying he had a 2-year-old “on the way” in wife Danielle Brown’s stomach.

Earlier this year, the songwriter reflected on the December 2018 interview , sharing his apologies and thanking McGraw for “opening the door to show people that actually think they don’t need help to go get help.”

He went on to tell Cam Capone in August that he has been “on the hideout” ever since the viral conversation, saying, “I’m just waiting to die at this point. But realistically, I have goals.”

PoppyB
4d ago

sad when u know people need help but it ain't nothing u can do for them😢

Page Six

Page Six

