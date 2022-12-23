Read full article on original website
Christmas Watch: Will 2023 Finally End Bitcoin Price’s Stagnancy Amid $17K?
Bitcoin’s last several days were quite boring, will the end of the year change that?. With the end of the year approaching fast, the primary cryptocurrency continues to remain stuck at familiar ground at just over $17,000, begging the question if that’s about to change anytime soon. Most...
Is the Crypto Bear Market Coming to an End? 3 Key Indicators to Look
Nansen analysts attempt to answer the tough question of whether crypto has bottomed out or if we have another leg down incoming. Valuations in the cryptocurrency market have dropped significantly from their all-time highs, with the total market capitalization losing around $2.2 trillion – a decline of around 73%.
Following Long Consolidation, BTC Now Facing Huge Resistance: Bitcoin Price Analysis
Bitcoin continues to print minor daily fluctuations as the price consolidates inside a tight range with low volatility. Currently, the price is testing a significant resistance area, and in case a rejection takes place – BTC is likely to retest lower-price areas. On the other hand, a breakout could lead to a mini-rally.
Market Watch: Bitcoin Sees Zero Move Weekly, Litecoin Jumps 5%
Litecoin is today’s top performer, with a substantial 5% increase. With the new week starting, bitcoin’s price has remained stuck around $16,800 and is actually at the same place it was seven days ago. The altcoins are also very quiet, with Litecoin emerging as the only notable gainer...
Bitcoin Volatility Falls to Record Low as Hash Rate Tanks
There has never been a quieter period for Bitcoin markets as volatility has declined to an all-time low. On-chain analysis indicates that Bitcoin market volatility is at its lowest ever period. Crypto analysts have been monitoring historical BTC volatility levels, and they have bottomed out. The last time volatility tanked...
$116 Billion Less: Crypto Investors and Execs Experience Harsh Winter (Report)
Binance’s CZ has seen the biggest decline in personal wealth, but SBF and Barry Silbert are reportedly broke. 2022 will go down in history as one of the most atrocious and shocking for the cryptocurrency industry, which saw several major implosions, countless bankruptcies, fallouts, and everything in between. Apart...
BitKeep Wallet Exploited for $8M in BNB, ETH, USDT, DAI
This is the second exploit affecting the popular wallet in the past several months. PeckShield, the blockchain analytics and security company, reported earlier today that some BitKeep wallet users had their funds drained from the platform. According to the current estimations, the total amount stolen is roughly $8 million in...
Defrost Finance Drained for $12M – Flash Loan Attack or Rug Pull?
The Defrost team said that it is willing to negotiate with the perpetrators, but there’re rumors of a rug pull. DeFi criminals have been observed to cash in on the ‘spirit of giving.’. Decentralized finance protocol Defrost Finance became the latest victim of a flash loan attack on...
Andre Cronje Outlines 2023 Plans For Fantom
Andre Cronje outlined the plans of Fantom going in 2023. Andre Cronje took to Medium to outline plans for Fantom’s development in the next quarters. As the next step in a successful career at Yearn.finance and other ecosystems, Andre Cronje has stepped up as a board member of both Fantom Operations Ltd and Fantom Foundation Ltd.
State of Bitcoin in 2022: From HODler Confidence to Mining Transformation
Bitcoin long-term holders have shown resilience as speculators were eliminated. 2022 has been a brutal year for the crypto investors market by the harsh crypto winter. It all started with the collapse of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin, which prompted other major crypto players to fall like dominos: Three Arrows Capital. Voyager Digital, Celsius Network, FTX, BlockFi.
Ethereum’s History: From Whitepaper to Hardforks and the ETH Merge
A closer look at how it all started, the major hard forks, and where Ethereum is headed next. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, is the home of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps), holding a major share of the total value locked in the sector. Ethereum’s dominance in the dApp market was up to 90% before other rival platforms were created.
Bitcoin Exchange Outflow Volume Plunges to 7-Month Lows
Investors might have rebuilt some confidence in CEXs, with BTC exchange outflow volumes hitting a seven-month low record. Glassnode data shows a decrease in the 7-Day MA of bitcoin leaving centralized exchanges with only 986.237 BTC getting withdrawn in the past week or so. The declining outflow could signal that...
Billionaire Investor Bill Miller Sees Fresh Opportunities for Bitcoin Amid Sell-off
Miller was surprised to see Bitcoin did not slash half of its current price following the FTX implosion. Legendary investor Bill Miller continues to be bullish on Bitcoin despite the crypto asset being hit by a brutal sell-off this year. The Baltimore investing giant rose to prominence by outperforming the...
Bitcoin Mining Pool BTC.com Suffers Cyber Attack, $700K Stolen
The attack is just another reminder of how vulnerable prominent crypto companies can be. Cybercrimes are increasing both in numbers and sophistication. The latest to find itself on the receiving end was the Bitcoin mining pool, BTC.com, which announced suffering a cyber attack on December 3rd. The perpetrators siphoned certain...
