FOX Carolina
33K customers without power in Upstate, Western NC Friday
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A strong cold front is bringing gusty winds that are causing several people in the Upstate and Western North Carolina to wake up without power on Friday. Duke Energy’s power outage map reported almost 22,000 customers without power in the Upstate and nearly 10,000 without...
Thousands without power across Charlotte as Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 160,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina are without electricity as high winds from the Arctic blast took down trees and power lines Friday morning. Some areas in Charlotte saw gusts up to 62 mph Friday morning. As of 1:15 p.m., nearly 12,000...
WYFF4.com
70 North Carolina stores fined for price scanning errors, overcharging customers, officials say
Excessive price scanning errors and overcharging at stores in North Carolina have led to those stores being fined. The NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division said it has collected fines from the stores that are located in 38 counties. “Our Standards Division continues to see a...
Winston-Salem man missing since 2018 found dead in Nantahala National Forest
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who had been missing since 2018 has been found dead in the Nantahala National Forest, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The then-48-year-old Christopher Peter Sexton was last seen during the evening hours of March 13, 2018, in Winston-Salem driving a blue Kia Sedona minivan. In April 2018, […]
'Keep that water circulating': How to prevent your pipes from freezing in Central Georgia cold snap
MACON, Ga. — With temperatures set to reach below freezing later this week, plumbers say they're getting ready for calls to start ringing in about frozen and busted pipes. So, what can you start doing right now to avoid a Christmas nightmare?. Before you get into full holiday mode,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Duke Energy emergency power outages underway; thousands in Cape Fear without power
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy is experiencing short temporary power outages across its system due to extremely cold temperatures driving the unusually high energy demand. According to Duke Energy, emergency outages, also known as rolling blackouts, are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee animal shelter without heat as state braces for subzero temps
SPARTA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A small animal shelter in a rural part of Middle Tennessee is dealing with electrical issues, leaving part of the building without any heat as the state braces for an arctic blast. White County Animal Shelter says the heating system in the back half of...
What you should and should not do during a power outage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As gusty winds and very low temperatures approach East Tennessee, residents are being urged to prepare, especially for power outages. Currently, Knoxville is expected to experience possible flash freezing, single-digit temperatures, and strong winds, which could mean power outages. Due to that threat, the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is telling its […]
FOX Carolina
Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - People across the city of Asheville are without water Tuesday after officials said extremely cold temperatures caused water line breaks and an outage at a water production facility. Asheville City Water said concerns with water pressure, lack of water or discolored water began on Dec....
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
WLBT
Thousands of Mississippians experiencing power outages due to extreme cold front
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting into the state. According to Entergy Mississippi, there are roughly 6,312 power outages across Mississippi, most being in Madison County with over 3,169 as of Friday afternoon. Over 400 power outages have also been reported...
FOX Carolina
Residents near Belton and Honea Path asked to conserve water due to leaks
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Belton-Honea Path Water Authority announced that they are asking residents in the area to conserve water as leaks take a toll on the supply. Customers of Belton Honea Path Water Authority, City of Belton Water, Town of Honea Path Water and Donalds-Due West Water Sewer Authority were all included in the request to conserve water.
