ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

33K customers without power in Upstate, Western NC Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A strong cold front is bringing gusty winds that are causing several people in the Upstate and Western North Carolina to wake up without power on Friday. Duke Energy’s power outage map reported almost 22,000 customers without power in the Upstate and nearly 10,000 without...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WATE

What you should and should not do during a power outage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As gusty winds and very low temperatures approach East Tennessee, residents are being urged to prepare, especially for power outages. Currently, Knoxville is expected to experience possible flash freezing, single-digit temperatures, and strong winds, which could mean power outages. Due to that threat, the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is telling its […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - People across the city of Asheville are without water Tuesday after officials said extremely cold temperatures caused water line breaks and an outage at a water production facility. Asheville City Water said concerns with water pressure, lack of water or discolored water began on Dec....
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Residents near Belton and Honea Path asked to conserve water due to leaks

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Belton-Honea Path Water Authority announced that they are asking residents in the area to conserve water as leaks take a toll on the supply. Customers of Belton Honea Path Water Authority, City of Belton Water, Town of Honea Path Water and Donalds-Due West Water Sewer Authority were all included in the request to conserve water.
BELTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy