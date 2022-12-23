Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam
Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
aiexpress.io
Orange Comet Acquires Mint State Labs
Orange Comet, a Los Angeles, CA-based web3 leisure firm, acquired Mint State Labs, a Seattle, WA-based supplier of leisure and gaming expertise. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Orange Comet will develop its capabilities in design, sport and associated blockchain expertise. Led by CEO Peter...
aiexpress.io
The vector database is a new kind of database for the AI era
Firms throughout each business more and more perceive that making data-driven selections is a necessity to compete now, within the subsequent 5 years, within the subsequent 20 and past. Information development — unstructured knowledge development particularly — is off the charts, and recent market research estimates the worldwide artificial intelligence (AI) market, fueled by knowledge, will “develop at a compound annual development price (CAGR) of 39.4% to succeed in $422.37 billion by 2028.” There’s no turning again from the info inundation and AI period that’s upon us.
aiexpress.io
Is ASKO (ASKO) Trending Lower or Higher Monday?
ASKO receives a robust short-term technical rating of 70 from InvestorsObserver information evaluation. The proprietary rating system focuses on the current buying and selling patters over the previous month to find out the power of its short-term technicals. ASKO has a superior current technical evaluation than 70% of tokens primarily based on these buying and selling metrics. Buyers primarily centered on shorter time period funding methods will discover this technical evaluation most related to their targets when figuring out whether or not to put money into a selected crypto.
aiexpress.io
Is Akroma (AKA) Trending Lower or Higher Monday?
Akroma receives a powerful short-term technical rating of 86 from InvestorsObserver knowledge evaluation. The proprietary rating system focuses on the latest buying and selling patters over the previous month to find out the energy of its short-term technicals. AKA has a superior latest technical evaluation than 86% of cash primarily based on these buying and selling metrics. Traders primarily targeted on shorter time period funding methods will discover this technical evaluation most related to their targets when figuring out whether or not to spend money on a specific crypto.
aiexpress.io
Events.com Raises $100M in Funding
Events.com, a La Jolla, CA-based occasion expertise firm, raised $100M in funding. The funding, offered within the type of a Share Subscription Facility (SSF) got here from Gem International Yield LLC SCS (GGY). Below this deal, Occasions.com could have the flexibility to attract down as much as $100M following an fairness trade itemizing.
aiexpress.io
Accelerate the investment process with AWS Low Code-No Code services
The previous couple of years have seen an amazing paradigm shift in how institutional asset managers supply and combine a number of information sources into their funding course of. With frequent shifts in danger correlations, surprising sources of volatility, and rising competitors from passive methods, asset managers are using a broader set of third-party information sources to achieve a aggressive edge and enhance risk-adjusted returns. Nonetheless, the method of extracting advantages from a number of information sources could be extraordinarily difficult. Asset managers’ information engineering groups are overloaded with information acquisition and preprocessing, whereas information science groups are mining information for funding insights.
aiexpress.io
Nosto Acquires Findologic
Nosto, a Helsinki, Finland-based supplier of a Commerce Expertise Platform (CXP), acquired Findologic, a Salzburg, Austria-based supplier of an AI-powered product discovery platform. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Nosto will speed up product improvement roadmap with entry to new expertise and applied sciences. Led...
aiexpress.io
Orderlion Acquires Supli
Ordelion, a Vienna, Austria-based supplier of software program options for the digitization of the business-to-business (B2B) meals provide chain, acquired Supli, a French startup that focuses on the availability of progressive options for streamlining and optimizing meals provide chains. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition,...
nextbigfuture.com
Worst Tesla Semi is Better Than Best Competing Electric Semi
Tesla has two Semi models. One has 500 miles of range and the other has 300 miles of range. Elon tweeted that they have energy efficiency of 1.7 kWh per mile. The 500 mile range actually had about 540 miles of range so the battery pack is likely 900 kWh. The 300 mile range version likely has a 510 kWh battery pack.
aiexpress.io
Assa Abloy Acquires Janam Technologies
Assa Abloy, a Stockholm, Sweden-based supplier of entry options, acquired Janam Applied sciences, a New York-based supplier of handheld cell computer systems and readers. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Assa Abloy will improve HID’s occasion entry portfolio to incorporate handheld readers for scanning tickets...
aiexpress.io
CES 2023: Tips and tricks for the biggest in-person tech trade event
I first attended the Client Electronics Present again within the Nineteen Nineties when then-Microsoft CEO Invoice Gates gave the opening keynote speeches yearly. Las Vegas has modified rather a lot since then, however a few of my recommendation concerning the present goes again to these good previous days. As an...
aiexpress.io
What it will take for technology in insurance to survive and thrive in 2023
The worldwide insurtech market is anticipated to succeed in $10.42 billion this yr, up from $8.07 billion in 2021, validating that the pandemic-induced digital transformation of the insurance coverage trade is right here to remain. As well as, insurance coverage corporations are in a race to stay related and scale back operational prices as provide chain disruptions, geopolitical crises, labor shortages, and altering shopper habits are making a surge in prices of doing enterprise.
aiexpress.io
3 cloud architecture best practices for industry clouds
The idea of {industry} clouds just isn’t all that new, however enterprise curiosity is rising by the day and funding in {industry} clouds is exploding as firms search larger returns on their cloud computing investments. As industry-related know-how turns into higher and extra obtainable, enterprises that climb on the {industry} cloud bandwagon in the present day could have noticeable successes sooner or later.
NASDAQ
Large U.S. refineries shut, fuel prices soar as storm outages surpass 1.5 million
By early afternoon, more than 1.5 million U.S. homes and businesses were without power, largely in the Southeast and Midwest; North Carolina counted more than 187,000 without power. "Crews are restoring power but high winds are making repairs challenging at most of the 4,600 outage locations," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff...
4 Drawbacks to Riding an Electric Snowmobile Instead of a Gas-Powered Sled
Electric snowmobiles offer some real advantages, but there are some drawbacks when compared to a traditional gas-powered snowmobile. The post 4 Drawbacks to Riding an Electric Snowmobile Instead of a Gas-Powered Sled appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
World’s most powerful wind turbine’s blades arrive for installation
All three blades for the prototype of the Vestas V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbine have arrived at their final destination, and they’ll now be installed and spinning soon. The 379-foot (115.5-meter) blades were manufactured at Vestas’ blade factory in Nakskov, Denmark. They were transported to Denmark’s national Østerild Test Center on the northwestern coast, where they’ll be installed.
Year End: California's Electric Vehicle Law Takes Nation into New Territory
The California Air Resources Board on Aug. 25 put the internal combustion engine on notice. Declaring that global warming is “a significant threat,” the agency, which is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution, banned the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles starting in 2035.
Carscoops
NanoFlowcell Unveils QUANTiNO Twentyfive As It Expands Into The U.S.
NanoFlowcell Holdings is expanding to the United States with plans to build its QUANT series of EVs locally. We haven’t heard much from nanoFlowcell since they showcased the production-ready QUANTiNO in early 2016, some 12 months after it was presented as a concept at the Geneva Motor Show in 2015. We have no idea what the company has been up to for the past 7 years but appears to have been encouraged to venture into the U.S. following the implementation of the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act.
