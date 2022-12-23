I-80 bridge westbound reopens after crash

UPDATE : Westbound traffic is being allowed to pass the scene of the crash as crews continue to clean up debris. Alternate routes are still recommended.

EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are working in the dangerous cold to clear the scene of a crash on the Interstate 80 bridge near South Cody Road.

Lanes westbound have been closed off and traffic is starting to back up this morning. According to a news release from Scott County, “There is a semi jack knifed in the middle of the I-80 bridge coming into Iowa from Illinois.”

The Scott County Sheriff’s office is urging the public to stay clear of the area until crews can clear the scene.

We are working to gather more information on the crash.

