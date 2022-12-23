ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Republican priorities ahead of the new legislative session

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly: as the year ends, a move from the state’s climate action council already brings some new concerns to the forefront for the next legislative session. The new scoping plan aims to bring the state to net zero emissions by 2050. Sen. Robert Ortt, recently reelected […]
Biden issues emergency declaration in western New York as winter storm death toll hits 28

President Biden has approved an emergency declaration for western New York as the state deals with a massive winter storm that has claimed more than two dozen lives. Biden issued an emergency declaration on Monday for Erie and Genesee counties, freeing up federal resources and directing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate relief efforts.
Catskills fire tower challenge continues in 2023

The Adirondack Fire Tower Challenge is a 25-mountain gauntlet where each trail is topped with a piece of Adirondack Park history. The fire towers topping many mountains around the park are relics of a time with more active firewatchers, and many of them can be climbed by hikers looking to declare another challenge overcome.

