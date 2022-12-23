Read full article on original website
Related
Republican priorities ahead of the new legislative session
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly: as the year ends, a move from the state’s climate action council already brings some new concerns to the forefront for the next legislative session. The new scoping plan aims to bring the state to net zero emissions by 2050. Sen. Robert Ortt, recently reelected […]
State and local leaders seek federal reimbursement following blizzard
An Emergency Disaster Declaration was signed by President Biden on Monday in the wake of the Buffalo blizzard, officials announced.
NEWS10 ABC
Biden issues emergency declaration in western New York as winter storm death toll hits 28
President Biden has approved an emergency declaration for western New York as the state deals with a massive winter storm that has claimed more than two dozen lives. Biden issued an emergency declaration on Monday for Erie and Genesee counties, freeing up federal resources and directing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate relief efforts.
Capital Region gas prices continuing to fall
Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 8.5 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.40 per gallon.
Catskills fire tower challenge continues in 2023
The Adirondack Fire Tower Challenge is a 25-mountain gauntlet where each trail is topped with a piece of Adirondack Park history. The fire towers topping many mountains around the park are relics of a time with more active firewatchers, and many of them can be climbed by hikers looking to declare another challenge overcome.
Quick thinking EMT pulls dogs from burning apartment
Two dogs are OK after being pulled from an apartment fire on Christmas Day. Their rescue was thanks to an EMT who works nearby and rushed in when she saw the smoke and flames.
Comments / 0