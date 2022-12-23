ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Tracking showers for New Year’s Eve

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Temperatures just above freezing this morning, and some of us may have experienced a few flurries early this morning. While we do have a few clouds this morning, we will see these clouds quickly clear up by noon today. Temperatures will warm into the mid-50s this afternoon trending warmer than we have for the past few days.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Georgia Sun

When will the cold weather in Georgia end?

Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

State Of Emergency Extended In Georgia

In preparation for more winter weather in certain areas of Georgia, Governor Kemp extended the State Of Emergency until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, December 27. The Governor’s office released the following on Twitter:. In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the...
GEORGIA STATE
alabamanews.net

Deep Freeze Leads to Water Service Problems in Macon County

The bitterly cold temperatures are affecting water service in several parts of Macon County. Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says Macon County Water Authority officials have advised the EMA that a deep freeze has impacted service for its customers. Water authority crews are accessing the breaches currently...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WALB 10

Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency amid cold weather system

GEORGIA (WJBF) — Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency in anticipation of the cold weather system that is hitting the Peach State on Wednesday. During the live conference, Kemp discussed the upcoming winter weather system along with agency leaders who shared information on state preparations especially when it comes to traveling during the […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSFA

Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
SELMA, AL
accesswdun.com

Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power

A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
HALL COUNTY, GA
WTVM

How to protect your home and car from frigid temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Changes are coming to the Chattahoochee Valley and our weather forecast. With a deep drop in temperatures, local plumbers say this is a busy time of year as homeowners may forget to take care of their pipes. “If we open the cabinet doors up, it allows...
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember

Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case. Many are still hitting the road this holiday weekend. Space heater safety a concern during arctic blast. Updated: 21 hours ago. Space heater safety is important ahead...
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Widespread Power Outages reported on Friday morning in Northwest Georgia

Georgia Power has reported widespread power outages this morning in Northwest Georgia. As of 6:17 AM, the following are without power:. In Floyd County, 204 customers on Wilkerson Road. 567 customers in the area around Billy Pyle, Burnett Ferry Road, Alto Park, and West End Elementary. 229 customers on Blacks Bluff Road. 161 customers on Big Texas Valley Road near Lavender Creek.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

How to prepare your home for major freeze later this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Now is the time to prepare for this week’s impending cold blast, according to experts, since subfreezing temperatures can cause huge problems for your home’s heating and water systems. Experts say there are some things homeowners can do right now to ensure they stay warm...
GEORGIA STATE
wrbl.com

When does red snapper season close in Alabama?

(WHNT) — Alabama’s 2022 red snapper season is coming to a close. According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), red snapper season ends at midnight on Saturday, December 31. The season opened on May 27. ADCNR says the federal allocation of red snappers this...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

One person injured in shooting on Forrest Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Dec. 26. Police say one person was injured in a shooting near Forrest Road and Gleason Avenue in Columbus. Stay with WRBL for update on this developing story.
COLUMBUS, GA

