Seattle, WA

informedinfrastructure.com

First Mass Timber Middle-Income Housing Development in U.S., Tallest Mass Timber Building In Washington Hits Topping Out Milestone

Seattle’s tallest mass timber building will fill critical need for middle-income workers, benefitting environment and residents. SEATTLE – Swinerton, a 134-year-old builder with a reputation for innovation, announced today the topping out of the nation’s first middle-income housing development constructed of mass timber; and the tallest mass timber building in the City of Seattle. Heartwood is a workforce housing development standing at eight stories and 67,000 gross square feet. With a target completion in Spring 2023, Heartwood will provide 126 affordable rental units, filling a critical need for middle-income workers such as teachers, nonprofit employees, healthcare professionals and others who are increasingly priced out of high-cost cities. Located immediately adjacent to Seattle’s commercial corridor on Union and 14th St., Heartwood is close to transit, job centers and community services, benefiting the environment and residents.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Woodland Park Zoo's oldest grizzly bear euthanized due to declining health

SEATTLE — A 28-year-old grizzly bear at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo had to be euthanized due to a severe decline in his health, according to zoo officials. Keema, the grizzly bear, had undergone diagnostic examinations and been under observation for months due to his declining mobility. On Christmas day, the geriatric bear experienced a lack of appetite and reduced mobility.
SEATTLE, WA
wealthinsidermag.com

The Human Cost: A Seattle woman can’t build affordable housing on her property without first paying the city $77,000. Now she’s suing.

Anita Adams’ ambition sounds simple enough: the Seattle homeowner wants to build a second, four-unit structure on her property so she can give her adult children, father-in-law, and potentially other family members a place to live in the city’s historically Black Central District, where she has resided her entire life.
SEATTLE, WA
Ask Tacoma

What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Tacoma?

Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation. There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.
TACOMA, WA
knkx.org

Slow buses and a stranger: An unforgettable Christmas in 1975

What makes a particular Christmas unforgettable? Maybe it’s a surprise guest or a perfect gift or some sort of event that becomes family legend. But for Nick Morrison, his most memorable Christmas happened because of slow city buses. Listen above or read the story below as he explains. On...
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers

Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
Chronicle

Armed Robberies at Washington Pot Shops Hit Decade High

A decade into Washington's legalization of marijuana, the cash-only industry has skyrocketed, leading licensed businesses to grapple with vast stores of cash on-site that render them soft targets for violent crime. Cannabis retail stores in Washington reported at least 100 armed robberies in 2022 — the most in the past...
WASHINGTON STATE
erienewsnow.com

Power restoration in Washington state delayed as utility company discovers 'new issue' as it attempts to repair vandalized substations

After thousands of customers in Pierce County, Washington, were affected Sunday when burglars vandalized three energy substations, power was then knocked out for even more homes after a suspect or suspects gained access to a fourth substation, vandalizing the equipment and causing a fire, according to an update from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Hungry hummingbirds

“Typically, we have one hummingbird on or near our feeder,” photographer Julia Wiese says. “It’s a bully and it usually chases off any others.” But Friday “has been unusual,” she adds. “While it still makes an attempt to chase others, with so many searching for food, it isn’t as successful. We have seen as many as 10 trying to feed at one time.” You can see a video of the feeding frenzy here.
EDMONDS, WA
Crosscut

To a PNW historian, 2022 looked pretty familiar

“Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.” That is the attitude instilled in me by my parents, who lived through the Great Depression. They taught me that America is supposed to be a land of optimism, but that we also have to deal with setbacks. The past few years have proved that.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound

‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
SEATTLE, WA
ABOUT

As the Pacific Northwest's independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.

 http://crosscut.com/

