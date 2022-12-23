Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Every Glass of Milk We Drink Perpetuates Cruel Cycle of Abuse
A “WhereIsMyMother.com” billboard on Interstate 5 south between Seattle and Tacoma illustrates the heartbreaking reality of the dairy industry and what mother cows and their calves endure to provide consumers with animal milk products. The animal agriculture industry goes to great lengths to keep secret the horrors of...
informedinfrastructure.com
First Mass Timber Middle-Income Housing Development in U.S., Tallest Mass Timber Building In Washington Hits Topping Out Milestone
Seattle’s tallest mass timber building will fill critical need for middle-income workers, benefitting environment and residents. SEATTLE – Swinerton, a 134-year-old builder with a reputation for innovation, announced today the topping out of the nation’s first middle-income housing development constructed of mass timber; and the tallest mass timber building in the City of Seattle. Heartwood is a workforce housing development standing at eight stories and 67,000 gross square feet. With a target completion in Spring 2023, Heartwood will provide 126 affordable rental units, filling a critical need for middle-income workers such as teachers, nonprofit employees, healthcare professionals and others who are increasingly priced out of high-cost cities. Located immediately adjacent to Seattle’s commercial corridor on Union and 14th St., Heartwood is close to transit, job centers and community services, benefiting the environment and residents.
KOMO News
Woodland Park Zoo's oldest grizzly bear euthanized due to declining health
SEATTLE — A 28-year-old grizzly bear at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo had to be euthanized due to a severe decline in his health, according to zoo officials. Keema, the grizzly bear, had undergone diagnostic examinations and been under observation for months due to his declining mobility. On Christmas day, the geriatric bear experienced a lack of appetite and reduced mobility.
wealthinsidermag.com
The Human Cost: A Seattle woman can’t build affordable housing on her property without first paying the city $77,000. Now she’s suing.
Anita Adams’ ambition sounds simple enough: the Seattle homeowner wants to build a second, four-unit structure on her property so she can give her adult children, father-in-law, and potentially other family members a place to live in the city’s historically Black Central District, where she has resided her entire life.
What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Tacoma?
Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation. There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.
wufe967.com
Washington county wins 'Ebenezer Award' for banning religious holiday decorations: 'Outrageous offender'
A major county in Washington state was awarded an “Ebenezer Award” by a religious liberty advocacy group after it banned Christian and Jewish holiday decorations this year. King County, Washington, which is the state’s most populous county and home to Seattle, earned the Ebenezer Award from the Becket...
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itself
Puyallup, WA.Photo byGoogle. A Washington witness at Bellevue reported watching a dark, disc-shaped object that moved overhead at about 9:30 p.m. on October 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
knkx.org
Slow buses and a stranger: An unforgettable Christmas in 1975
What makes a particular Christmas unforgettable? Maybe it’s a surprise guest or a perfect gift or some sort of event that becomes family legend. But for Nick Morrison, his most memorable Christmas happened because of slow city buses. Listen above or read the story below as he explains. On...
Nana's Southern Kitchen gives out free meals on Christmas Day
KENT, Wash. — This is the third Christmas that Nana’s Southern Kitchen gave out meals to the community at their locations in Kent and Covington. The first year they gave away 400 meals, but this year they had 1,500 meals prepared to give out to the community. “A...
knkx.org
Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers
Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
Cancellations and delays continue to impact Sea-Tac, airports nationwide
The travel woes continue for thousands of passengers at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport this holiday weekend, as hundreds of flights have been canceled or delayed. This is a ripple effect from the ice storm that hit Puget Sound, as well as the winter storms impacting other airports across the country.
Volunteers walk nearly an hour in ice storm to care for animals at Renton sanctuary
RENTON, Wash. — Some dedicated volunteers walked for nearly an hour to take care of animals amid Friday's ice storm. Road closures, flight cancellations and power outages complicated the busy holiday week. While many stayed off the roads, two volunteers in Renton decided they simply couldn’t stay home because there were animals in need.
Chronicle
Armed Robberies at Washington Pot Shops Hit Decade High
A decade into Washington's legalization of marijuana, the cash-only industry has skyrocketed, leading licensed businesses to grapple with vast stores of cash on-site that render them soft targets for violent crime. Cannabis retail stores in Washington reported at least 100 armed robberies in 2022 — the most in the past...
King tide inundates South Sound park; could be higher Tuesday
TACOMA, Wash. — A king tide inundated a Pierce County park Monday morning and more low-lying areas could flood Tuesday. Much of the Browns Point Lighthouse was underwater after Monday morning’s king tide. No homes were threatened. But there is plenty of debris as the water slowly recedes.
arizonasuntimes.com
Local Government’s Christmas Policy Parallels Woke Rules Found on College Campuses
A memo shared by the free speech watchdog, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), reveals that employees of King County, Washington, are advised not to include “religious symbols” in their workspaces. “Before adding any decorations to your workspace (including your virtual workspace), consider the likely effect...
erienewsnow.com
Power restoration in Washington state delayed as utility company discovers 'new issue' as it attempts to repair vandalized substations
After thousands of customers in Pierce County, Washington, were affected Sunday when burglars vandalized three energy substations, power was then knocked out for even more homes after a suspect or suspects gained access to a fourth substation, vandalizing the equipment and causing a fire, according to an update from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Hungry hummingbirds
“Typically, we have one hummingbird on or near our feeder,” photographer Julia Wiese says. “It’s a bully and it usually chases off any others.” But Friday “has been unusual,” she adds. “While it still makes an attempt to chase others, with so many searching for food, it isn’t as successful. We have seen as many as 10 trying to feed at one time.” You can see a video of the feeding frenzy here.
KUOW
Four big housing ideas that could reshape greater Seattle: The Ripple Effect
The greater Seattle metro region is a hotbed of housing experimentation right now. In many different cities, people are talking about new ideas, new approaches to this problem of how to build enough housing without tearing apart vulnerable communities in the process. Part three in a series. This story is...
To a PNW historian, 2022 looked pretty familiar
“Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.” That is the attitude instilled in me by my parents, who lived through the Great Depression. They taught me that America is supposed to be a land of optimism, but that we also have to deal with setbacks. The past few years have proved that.
KUOW
'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound
‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
