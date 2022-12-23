Read full article on original website
Weather Alert: Potential locally for light snow showers and flurries tonight
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 26, 2022) The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for the potential for light snow showers and flurries for 20 counties in Georgia tonight, including Gwinnett, Walton, Barrow, Clark, Oconee, Newton and Morgan counties in the local area. At 4:10 a.m. this morning,...
Water, water everywhere…. cold snap plays havoc with water pipes
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 26, 2022) – Officials and utility crews in the local area joined others nationwide over the Christmas holiday weekend struggling to keep up with the number of calls coming in reporting pipe breakages and water spills. There were also many problems with heating going out during the coldest parts of the weekend.
How Georgia renters can deal with burst pipes, next freeze
DECATUR, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta are struggling with freezing temperatures. People have posted videos on social media showing flooding in malls, offices and apartment buildings. Tenants have expressed increased frustration as they said they prepared for the arctic blast and are now struggling with the...
Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
At least two metro Atlanta counties have issued boil water advisories after freezing cold temperatures over the weekend disrupted their water systems.
Residents change holiday plans after pipes burst, flooding due to freezing temperatures
ATLANTA — Many Georgians are cleaning up flooding or finding a new place to sleep after pipes burst across metro Atlanta. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to several people who are heading into Christmas in the cold and dark. And it’s not just homes and businesses in DeKalb...
Metro Atlanta counties issue boil water advisories as crews address water system issues
ATLANTA — Boil water advisories have been issued for parts of four metro Atlanta counties as more water systems are affected by record-breaking freezing temperatures. On Monday, a boil water advisory was issued for residents in the North Monroe County water system due to a water main leak in the Butts County Water System, which services Monroe County. The advisory applies to any residences on Johnstonville Road and north of Johnstonville Road other than the River Forest, Riata, and River Walk subdivisions.
Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power
A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
Updated- Merry Christmas From Mother Nature
(Cleveland)- With Christmas two days away Mother Nature delivered a package to North Georgia early, but it wasn’t the White Christmas many were wishing for. The National Weather Service has a High Wind Warning in effect for the area until 10 PM today. West winds gusting up to 40 mph.
Snow expected overnight as Forsyth County braces for extremely cold Christmas
Forsyth County will stay in below freezing temperatures through the Christmas weekend.Photo by(National Weather Service) (Forsyth County, GA) Folks in Forsyth County might be dreaming of a white Christmas, but they’ll be getting a subfreezing one instead!
Boil Water advisory remains in effect for 2 parts of DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for the following two areas:. Area 1 - South of Henderson Road, North of Rockbridge Road, East I-285 and West of the DeKalb/Gwinnet County line. Area 2 - South of East College Avenue,...
Large tree takes out power for more than 800 Georgia Power customers
DECATUR, Ga. — Pat Callahan woke up before three in the morning Friday to find the electricity in her home was completely off. First, she believed it would only be off for a few hours. As the day stretched on, she tried to find different ways to stay warm.
Metro Atlanta emergency lines overwhelmed, police ask to not call 911 for burst pipes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a wave of winter weather, emergency officials in Georgia are advising people to know when a situation warrants a call to 911. Pipes bursting doesn't necessarily make the cut, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. The agency said calls about...
Habersham EMC, others asking members to reduce usage
Electrical cooperative officials say the extreme cold and current power demand is stressing the electrical system to its fullest extent. Habersham Electric Membership Corporation officials say they expect that to continue throughout this very cold day. HEMC crews have been working throughout the night and will continue to work today...
Winter Storm to Bring Arctic Air to Athens
Much of the nation is bracing for bitterly cold temperatures this week and over the holidays, thanks to very cold Arctic air masses descending on the lower 48 states. Georgia will not be spared. Pam Knox is an Agricultural Climatologist and Director of the University of Georgia Weather Network. She tells us what we can expect in Athens.
A-CC opens warming center as Athens shelters struggle to handle cold weather surge of homeless
Athens-Clarke County says it is opening a warming shelter on Lay Park. The County is looking for volunteers to staff the facility on Hoyt Street in Athens. The Salvation Army of Athens says it is working to expand its capacity over the next few days, adding cots to its facility on Hawthorne Avenue in Athens, looking to accommodate more homeless people as temperatures dip into the teens and colder.
Major fires consume Duluth, Decatur, Atlanta apartments on Christmas
DULUTH, Ga. - Between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, metro Atlanta authorities were called to several apartments around Georgia to put out fires. Some were fatal. Residents at an apartment on Randall Street in Atlanta were left recovering Christmas morning after a fire ripped through the complex the night before.
First Fire Chief of Henry laid to rest
On Saturday, December 3, Henry County Fire Rescue conducted funeral services for the first Fire Chief of Henry County, Tom Farah. Thomas “Tom” Anthony Farah, age 87, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1935 in Maxton, N.C. Tom...
DeKalb County says to call property management, plumbers, not 911 regarding home flooding
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County is asking residents not to call the police about flooding issues in their homes. Instead, the government recommends calling property management or a private plumber to turn off the water at affected homes. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
NE Ga police blotter: three killed in crashes in Hart and Habersham counties
Two people were killed in a Monday crash on Royston Highway in Hart County. The driver and a passenger died in the single-vehicle accident. The Georgia State Patrol says the names of the victims have not yet been released. The Georgia State Patrol says a Clarkesville man was killed in...
Hall County Government to limit compactor site hours
In preparation ahead of projected severe winter weather, Hall County Government will limit compactor site hours on Friday. The compactor sites were originally scheduled to operate a full day on Friday but now will operate from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. through Saturday. “With temperatures dropping substantially Thursday evening and expected...
