Athens, GA

Monroe Local News

Water, water everywhere…. cold snap plays havoc with water pipes

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 26, 2022) – Officials and utility crews in the local area joined others nationwide over the Christmas holiday weekend struggling to keep up with the number of calls coming in reporting pipe breakages and water spills. There were also many problems with heating going out during the coldest parts of the weekend.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

How Georgia renters can deal with burst pipes, next freeze

DECATUR, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta are struggling with freezing temperatures. People have posted videos on social media showing flooding in malls, offices and apartment buildings. Tenants have expressed increased frustration as they said they prepared for the arctic blast and are now struggling with the...
DECATUR, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Metro Atlanta counties issue boil water advisories as crews address water system issues

ATLANTA — Boil water advisories have been issued for parts of four metro Atlanta counties as more water systems are affected by record-breaking freezing temperatures. On Monday, a boil water advisory was issued for residents in the North Monroe County water system due to a water main leak in the Butts County Water System, which services Monroe County. The advisory applies to any residences on Johnstonville Road and north of Johnstonville Road other than the River Forest, Riata, and River Walk subdivisions.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power

A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
HALL COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Updated- Merry Christmas From Mother Nature

(Cleveland)- With Christmas two days away Mother Nature delivered a package to North Georgia early, but it wasn’t the White Christmas many were wishing for. The National Weather Service has a High Wind Warning in effect for the area until 10 PM today. West winds gusting up to 40 mph.
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham EMC, others asking members to reduce usage

Electrical cooperative officials say the extreme cold and current power demand is stressing the electrical system to its fullest extent. Habersham Electric Membership Corporation officials say they expect that to continue throughout this very cold day. HEMC crews have been working throughout the night and will continue to work today...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Winter Storm to Bring Arctic Air to Athens

Much of the nation is bracing for bitterly cold temperatures this week and over the holidays, thanks to very cold Arctic air masses descending on the lower 48 states. Georgia will not be spared. Pam Knox is an Agricultural Climatologist and Director of the University of Georgia Weather Network. She tells us what we can expect in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

A-CC opens warming center as Athens shelters struggle to handle cold weather surge of homeless

Athens-Clarke County says it is opening a warming shelter on Lay Park. The County is looking for volunteers to staff the facility on Hoyt Street in Athens. The Salvation Army of Athens says it is working to expand its capacity over the next few days, adding cots to its facility on Hawthorne Avenue in Athens, looking to accommodate more homeless people as temperatures dip into the teens and colder.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Major fires consume Duluth, Decatur, Atlanta apartments on Christmas

DULUTH, Ga. - Between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, metro Atlanta authorities were called to several apartments around Georgia to put out fires. Some were fatal. Residents at an apartment on Randall Street in Atlanta were left recovering Christmas morning after a fire ripped through the complex the night before.
ATLANTA, GA
henrycountytimes.com

First Fire Chief of Henry laid to rest

On Saturday, December 3, Henry County Fire Rescue conducted funeral services for the first Fire Chief of Henry County, Tom Farah. Thomas “Tom” Anthony Farah, age 87, of McDonough, Georgia passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born on January 23, 1935 in Maxton, N.C. Tom...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Government to limit compactor site hours

In preparation ahead of projected severe winter weather, Hall County Government will limit compactor site hours on Friday. The compactor sites were originally scheduled to operate a full day on Friday but now will operate from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. through Saturday. “With temperatures dropping substantially Thursday evening and expected...
HALL COUNTY, GA

