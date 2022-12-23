Athens-Clarke County says it is opening a warming shelter on Lay Park. The County is looking for volunteers to staff the facility on Hoyt Street in Athens. The Salvation Army of Athens says it is working to expand its capacity over the next few days, adding cots to its facility on Hawthorne Avenue in Athens, looking to accommodate more homeless people as temperatures dip into the teens and colder.

ATHENS, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO