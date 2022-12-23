HONOLULU (AP)Cameron Tyson’s 20 points helped Seattle U defeat George Washington 85-67 on Sunday. Tyson was 5 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Redhawks (9-4). Brandton Chatfield scored 16 points and added nine rebounds. Emeka Udenyi shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds. Viktor Rajkovic also had 12 points.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO