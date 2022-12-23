Read full article on original website
Related
mypanhandle.com
Ski Report
Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 5:34a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 24 of 48 trails 50% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park – Wed 9:31a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 7 of 67 trails 10% open, 3 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
mypanhandle.com
Seattle U defeats George Washington 85-67
HONOLULU (AP)Cameron Tyson’s 20 points helped Seattle U defeat George Washington 85-67 on Sunday. Tyson was 5 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Redhawks (9-4). Brandton Chatfield scored 16 points and added nine rebounds. Emeka Udenyi shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds. Viktor Rajkovic also had 12 points.
Comments / 0