NFL Fans Roast Russell Wilson After Terrible Start to Broncos-Rams Christmas Day Game
It is not going to be a Merry Christmas for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos and NFL fans are letting them know about it. As the Broncos began their game against the Los Angeles Rams, things never got going for the Broncos. This Rams defense locked him down. Baker...
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Matthews Celebrate 1st Christmas As Family of 4: See Holiday Pics
Christmas bliss! Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews, are celebrating their first holiday season as a family of four. “Merry Christmas from the Mahomes❤️💚🎄,” the married couple, both 27, captioned a Sunday, December 25, Instagram portrait with children Sterling, 22 months, and Bronze, 4 weeks. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Matthews, who wed […]
Chiefs gift head coach Andy Reid with juicy Christmas present after win
Andy Reid is in his 10th season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and in recent years, he’s had much success. They’ve made the playoffs in seven straight seasons, as well as eight of the last nine. In a couple of weeks, they’ll be vying for their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four years. Kansas City has played in the AFC Championship in four straight seasons, as well, and after yet another victory on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced that the team got him a gift. Tight end Travis Kelce handed the coach the wrapped present, and underneath the wrapping paper was a Nike box. Inside the box? A cheeseburger. “May you all get a gift as great as this,” Reid said. “Cheeseburgers in paradise, baby.” It’s a nice treat after being in below-zero wind chill during the game. Kansas City improved to 12-3 with the victory and are tied with the Buffalo Bills for the best record in the AFC. The Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos for Week 17 before wrapping up the season in Las Vegas.
The Ringer
The Broncos Had to Fire Nathaniel Hackett Because They Can’t Fire Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos’ new owners weren’t waiting for Black Monday. Instead, they fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into his tenure after a mortifying 51-14 loss to the four-win Rams on Christmas Day. As rare as it is for a coach to be fired before the end...
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes Share Sweet Photo of Children Sterling and Bronze: ‘My Babies’
Sibling snuggles! Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are loving their life as a family of four. “My babies 🥺,” Matthews, 27, captioned a Friday, December 23, Instagram Story, tagging Mahomes’ account. In the photo, 4-week-old Bronze turned his head while lounging in his bed to face 22-month-old sister Sterling. The newborn wore a white onesie with […]
atozsports.com
Broncos coach makes smart move when it comes to his future
The Denver Broncos just made a huge decision after firing first year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. With a 4-11 record on the year, and expectations that were playoff bound, the Broncos parted ways with Hackett, and will now start the search for their head coach for next season. However, there are still two games left, which means someone needs to take over until then.
'A lot of food gets thrown down': Inside the Chargers' extravagant team dinners
Defensive captain Khalil Mack has forged a new tradition for the Chargers: Friday night feasts at some of Orange County's swankiest restaurants.
Franco Harris Marveled at Immaculate Reception Hours Before Death
The Steelers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer died just days before the 50th anniversary of his iconic play.
