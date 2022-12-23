Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Tennessee 8-year-old cries tears of joy after Christmas call from Jalin Hyatt
Residents at Laurel Branch Apartments were told the sprinkler systems in several of the building froze and burst. After the ice began to thaw, it leaked into several homes. The Orange Bowl will take place in Miami on Friday, Dec. 30. Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier...
fox17.com
GALLERY: Winter wonderland in Middle Tennessee
More snow has fallen across the Midstate. Check out some of our favorite photos sent in by FOX 17 News viewers.
WKRN
TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement
The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. La Vergne seeks help from Smyrna after low water …. The city of La Vergne says a "perfect storm" has...
Officials warn of dangerous road conditions Monday night in Middle Tennessee
TDOT says they've had crews out all morning prepping roads.
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
fox17.com
Code Red alert for Middle Tennessee expires
UPDATE (12-26 at 2 p.m.) Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan says while light snow showers through the evening could contribute to some isolated slick spots, the main threat of winter weather is over. --- FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Alert for a brief period of light snow Monday.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has 4th Lowest Average Gas Prices in Tennessee on Monday
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 39.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
Most and least popular Christmas foods in Tennessee, survey finds
Before making the usual holiday staples, one survey suggests there are less famous alternatives that Tennesseans prefer for Christmas dinner.
WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize
Well apparently no one, including the NWS saw this coming until it was too late. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TNZ005>009-023>029-056-057-059-062-261800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0011.221226T1154Z-221226T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman- Williamson-Rutherford- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and La Vergne 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures will allow snowfall to quickly accumulate on roadways. Though snowfall amounts are still expected to be around an inch or less, travel impacts are expected within the advisory area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
United Methodist official split over human sexuality set for late April regionally
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christianity’s waiting season of Advent drew to a close on Christmas Sunday, but the United Methodist Church’s (UMC) Holston Conference — and the entire denomination — is in a waiting period of its own. The conference’s 800-plus churches have a called meeting April 23, 2023 — a gathering almost sure […]
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
East Tennessean shares his story on how he's turning his life around
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thousands of people will spend this holiday season in shelters and an East Tennessee man is sharing his story in hopes of inspiring others. "I was in the military eight years, I've had ups and downs, battles descending to third, in and out of homelessness," Fred Herring said.
wvlt.tv
CUTE: NICU babies dress in their merry best before Christmas
Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. Keep your discarded Christmas tree at a safe distance from the road and the curbside for your city’s public works department to pick up. Neighboring...
Gov. Lee grants clemency to 16 people, including two Davidson County women convicted of murder
Gov. Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 people on Thursday, in addition to granting expedited parole eligibility to 30 people jailed under a recently amended drug sentencing law.
The most searched unconventional Christmas movie in Tennessee
The question of whether certain movies qualify as Christmas movies has been subject to much (heated) online debate.
WKRN
TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies
The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Snowfall over...
wilsonpost.com
TBI releases school crime, domestic violence studies
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation recently released two new studies detailing the volume and nature of crime on school campuses and crime identified as having a domestic violence nexus. Both studies utilize data from the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).
WSMV
Tennessee Valley Authority reinstates, pauses rolling blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has reinstated rolling blackouts across the state, according to a release. The blackout was originally issued on Friday morning in an effort to help keep the power grid stable, but TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler confirmed the mandate was lifted several hours later.
wpln.org
Tennessee Valley Authority says it’s suspending rolling blackouts as electric grid stabilizes
The electric grid has stabilized as temperatures warm up across the region, so the Tennessee Valley Authority has suspended rolling blackouts, which were occurring every hour for many customers. Power demand has surged since temperatures plummeted Thursday night set a new record for TVA, though the utility said it was...
