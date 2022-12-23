ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

WKRN

TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement

The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. La Vergne seeks help from Smyrna after low water …. The city of La Vergne says a "perfect storm" has...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Code Red alert for Middle Tennessee expires

UPDATE (12-26 at 2 p.m.) Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan says while light snow showers through the evening could contribute to some isolated slick spots, the main threat of winter weather is over. --- FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Alert for a brief period of light snow Monday.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has 4th Lowest Average Gas Prices in Tennessee on Monday

(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 39.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 27.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Dickson County Source

WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize

Well apparently no one, including the NWS saw this coming until it was too late. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TNZ005>009-023>029-056-057-059-062-261800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0011.221226T1154Z-221226T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman- Williamson-Rutherford- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and La Vergne 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures will allow snowfall to quickly accumulate on roadways. Though snowfall amounts are still expected to be around an inch or less, travel impacts are expected within the advisory area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
NASHVILLE, TN
Florida Phoenix

In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

CUTE: NICU babies dress in their merry best before Christmas

Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. Keep your discarded Christmas tree at a safe distance from the road and the curbside for your city’s public works department to pick up. Neighboring...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies

The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Snowfall over...
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

TBI releases school crime, domestic violence studies

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation recently released two new studies detailing the volume and nature of crime on school campuses and crime identified as having a domestic violence nexus. Both studies utilize data from the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee Valley Authority reinstates, pauses rolling blackouts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has reinstated rolling blackouts across the state, according to a release. The blackout was originally issued on Friday morning in an effort to help keep the power grid stable, but TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler confirmed the mandate was lifted several hours later.
NASHVILLE, TN

