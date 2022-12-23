Flying out of Bellingham for the holidays? Remember — you can’t take Uber

If you plan to fly in or out of Bellingham’s airport this holiday season — or ever — you won’t be able to call an Uber to drop you off or pick you up.

No Uber to the airport

The rideshare company used to offer service to the airport, but decided not to renew its license to operate there in 2021, Bellingham International Airport Director of Aviation Sunil Harman told The Bellingham Harold in a telephone interview.

The Port of Bellingham, which issues airport operation permits, charges rideshare or Transportation Network Company app-based services, such as Uber and Lyft, $3.50 per pick-up or drop-off on airport property, Harman told The Herald.

In 2021, Uber requested to pay a smaller fee to operate within airport property, which was not the approved rate by The Port, according to Harman.

“They simply chose not to pay a rate that was adopted by the Port’s Commission,” Harman said.

So Uber withdrew service and has not operated within Bellingham International Airport property since.

In an email to The Herald, Uber said the Port imposed airport fees up to 400% higher than those at comparable facilities around the U.S. and, rather than pass those fees off to riders, the company decided to end service at BLI.

“(App-based rideshare services) are not major operators at the airport, anyway,” Harman said.

Lyft continues to operate under its permit and pay the $3.50 fee, Harman said.

“It’s not as though the drivers themselves were affected,” Harman said. “Just because Uber withdrew, doesn’t mean there was a net reduction in drivers or vehicles because they all qualify to operate under Lyft anyway.”

Other options

But there are a number of other ground transportation options available to travelers going to the Bellingham airport.

There are more than 2,200 paid parking spots available in the Economy A and Terminal Main Lot, both within a 5-minute walk from the most distant parking spots to the terminal, Harman wrote in an email to The Herald.

BLI’s lots are first-come, first-serve. It costs $10 per day to park in Economy A and that lot is expected to be nearly full on weekends during the holiday season, according to Harman. The Terminal Main lot costs $14 per day and is expected to have more space available.

Family and friend pick-up is another great option, according to Harman, with 30-minute free waiting available at the terminal.

If you’re flying into Bellingham to visit, several rental car agencies are located next to the luggage claim areas including Enterprise, Alamo, Avis, Budget, Herts, and Thrifty. The rental car pick-off and drop-off area is across the street from the northernmost luggage claim doorway.

The Whatcom Transportation Authority also operates hourly to and from the Downtown and the Cordata stations with an average trip to the airport being about 20 minutes, Harman told The Herald.

The Port has also given operation permits to several taxicabs, for-hire companies and hotel shuttle bus operators.

Cab companies:

▪ Bellingham Taxi.

▪ Birch Bay Cab (Red Cab).

▪ City Cab.

▪ Evergreen Town Car.

▪ NW Limousine.

▪ Pacific Cabs.

▪ 24-Hour Taxi.

Bus companies (excluding WTA):

▪ Quick Coach (also operates under Traxx Coach).

▪ Whidbey/SeaTac Shuttle.

▪ Bellair Charters (Airporter).

Hotel shuttles:

▪ Hampton Inn.

▪ Home2Suites.

▪ Quality Inn & Suites.

▪ Springhill Suites.

▪ Best Western.

▪ Oxford Suites.