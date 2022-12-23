Modesto works toward collecting old couches, mattresses from apartment complexes

Modesto officials have designed a pilot program to reduce blight by picking up large throwaway items from apartment complexes.

For years, a city program has allowed homeowners to make arrangements with their household garbage hauler and place old couches, appliances and other furniture at the curb for pickup. The Bulky Item Collection Program is offered to single-family residential customers twice a year.

The service has not been offered to people living in apartment buildings and duplexes. But that could change before long, as the city looks to prevent illegal dumping alongside Modesto’s streets and thoroughfares.

The City Council’s finance committee discussed bulky item pickup for multifamily units at a meeting Dec. 14. There’s no word yet on when the entire City Council will consider the proposal.

Councilman David Wright, chairman of the finance committee, said Thursday there’s an obvious need for expanding the pickup service to apartment dwellers.

The citywide community surveys in 2019 revealed that blight and unsightly streets were among the most upsetting issues for Modesto residents.

Wright said city officials noticed fewer piles of discarded items alongside streets after a drop-off event was held in June at John Thurman Field. Funded by the California Department of Transportation, the “drive up and drop off” event took in 36 tons of bulky items and trash, which was trucked away by garbage haulers and recyclers.

Workers from Bertolotti disposal toss household items during a Modesto city sponsored trash day at John Thurman Field in Modesto, Calif., on Saturday, June, 25, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

Landlords often have to get rid of unwanted furniture and mattresses left behind by tenants who move out, Wright said.

City Public Works staff asked for ideas from residents, property owners and garbage haulers before designing a one-year pilot pickup program for apartment complexes and duplexes.

If the program is approved in the next few months, tenants most likely will request that their landlord or property manager set up an appointment with a hauler. Landlords usually have a commercial account with a garbage service.

The tenants will place items accepted by the program out on the street after 6 p.m. the day before the appointment. According to a staff report, property owners will be responsible for following the program rules, such as monitoring for acceptable and unacceptable items.

The city website has a list of items that are accepted and not accepted by the Bulky Item Collection Program. Among the acceptable items are exercise equipment, bicycles, mattresses, couches and other furniture. Unacceptable items include chemicals, toxic materials, paints, solvents, TVs and computer monitors.

The pickup service for apartments will likely be done the first week of each month. The pilot program still requires City Council approval.

The city could cover costs of the one-year trial program with a $180,000 allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act. The funding would pay for staff research, outreach, education and collection and disposal costs.