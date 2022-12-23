ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPMC: Holiday newborns are a 'gift of joy'

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

Babies born in the holiday season are wrapped up in holiday cheer for the special occasion.

The holiday babies born at UPMC hospital received donations, including a handmade Christmas tree hat created by Jane Wynn, leader of the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church Prayer Shawl Ministry, and other community donors, in addition to a special UPMC Magee-Womens onesie.

“We are so excited to celebrate the holiday newborns again this year along with the rest of the UPMC Magee-Womens network,” said Brenda Terry-Manchester, director, Women’s Services, UPMC in North Central Pa.

“The newborns are the greatest gift of joy, not only for their parents, but for our team members who get to share these special moments with the families. An added bonus is celebrating on such a grand scale alongside our Magee colleagues across the system, representing a united front of world-class maternity care delivered at each participating labor and delivery unit.”

