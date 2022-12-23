ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Stevens, WA

HuskyMaven

UW's Penix Doesn't Shy from 2023 National Championship Talk

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The bold talk already has begun and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. hardly is deflecting, ignoring or backing down from it. On Monday afternoon at an Alamo Bowl news conference in the Alamodome, the University of Washington standout offensive leader was asked point blank if he's coming back to the Huskies in 2023 in order to win a national championship.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Headed for Texas, UW Aims Big and Offers Beaumont-Area Wide Receiver

The University of Washington football team will land in Texas on Christmas Day, arriving in the Lone Star state for a bowl game as well as committed to putting a program with serious momentum on full display for everyone to see. At the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, the Huskies...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle PD: 2 men injured in pickaxe, baseball bat fight

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after two men were injured in a fight involving a baseball bat and a pickaxe. According to police, a 24-year-old was leaving his apartment building in the Yesler Terrace when another tenet shoulder-checked him and accused him of making negative statements about a family member.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound

‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
SEATTLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Another windstorm expected to hit Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory forewarning of wind gusts up 50mph. The wind advisory will be in effect between 1am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27th, to 1am on Wednesday. The advisory statement says to expect sustained southeast winds of 30 to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
WGAU

Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
TACOMA, WA
ghscanner.com

Dec - 26th Flood Watch In Effect Through Wednesday Morning

National Weather Service Seattle has issued a flood Watch for Monday, December 26th, 2022 and going through Wednesday, December 28th. National Weather Service Seattle WA 1033 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 . Already wet conditions exist over Western Washington, with another strong frontal system expected to enter the area...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlebikeblog.com

Alert: Spokane Street Bridge closed ‘all weekend’

The Spokane Street Bridge to West Seattle didn’t make it through the ice storm, and it will likely remain closed for the rest of the weekend. SDOT Director Greg Spotts said on Twitter that the mechanical problem on the swing bridge “may have been caused by a power outage” during the ice storm. But regardless of the cause, it will be out of service “all weekend,” he said.
SEATTLE, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Revenant Steelhead: Resurrecting The Cowlitz Early Winter Fishery

Remember the good ol’ days of late fall and early winter steelheading on Southwest Washington’s Cowlitz? They’re a lot closer to coming back than you may realize. State and utility managers are “working to shift” the lower river’s stock “to produce earlier-returning fish,” a resurrection and reformation of a fabled fishery.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Ingram Atkinson

Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes Viral

As icy weather continues to affect the Pacific Northwest, Seattle isn't an exception. Roads are continuing to be frozen over, leaving residents in a predicament. Thousands of flights have been cancelled across the US as the brazen winter storm blows through. This has left many people at home and as a result more cars on the road. As you will see, driving has become a sport in and of itself.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building

Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
SEATTLE, WA
sunset.com

17 Spots to Visit in Seattle (and No, the Space Needle Isn’t Included)

Sunset’s Insider Guide series highlights seasonal diversions and secret travel tips from local experts. Follow along as we learn where to eat, drink, stay, and shop. Meet the insider: Johannes Ariens, CEO of Route Line. Johannes Ariens founded the RV and van rental company Route Line to broaden people’s...
SEATTLE, WA

