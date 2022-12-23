Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opens another new Washington store locationKristen WaltersLake Stevens, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
Bellevue Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyBellevue, WA
Little girl bonds with chickens she raises: "She knew they needed her"Amy ChristieGranite Falls, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
UW's Penix Doesn't Shy from 2023 National Championship Talk
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The bold talk already has begun and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. hardly is deflecting, ignoring or backing down from it. On Monday afternoon at an Alamo Bowl news conference in the Alamodome, the University of Washington standout offensive leader was asked point blank if he's coming back to the Huskies in 2023 in order to win a national championship.
Tri-City Herald
Headed for Texas, UW Aims Big and Offers Beaumont-Area Wide Receiver
The University of Washington football team will land in Texas on Christmas Day, arriving in the Lone Star state for a bowl game as well as committed to putting a program with serious momentum on full display for everyone to see. At the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, the Huskies...
q13fox.com
Seattle PD: 2 men injured in pickaxe, baseball bat fight
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after two men were injured in a fight involving a baseball bat and a pickaxe. According to police, a 24-year-old was leaving his apartment building in the Yesler Terrace when another tenet shoulder-checked him and accused him of making negative statements about a family member.
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itself
Puyallup, WA.Photo byGoogle. A Washington witness at Bellevue reported watching a dark, disc-shaped object that moved overhead at about 9:30 p.m. on October 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Wind advisories in place as gusts up to 60 mph are expected Tuesday around Western Washington
SEATTLE — Strong winds and heavy rain are causing power outages and other issues across Western Washington as residents brace for the strongest windstorm of the season on Tuesday. As of 4:30 p.m., nearly 23,000 customers were without power, after peaking at over 90,000 Monday morning. Here’s a breakdown...
natureworldnews.com
Ice Storm with Rain and Snow Could Unload in Seattle and Portland This Weekend, Forecast Says
Residents in Portland and Seattle could expect a mixture of rain and snow, with ice conditions, until the weekend, resulting in delayed delivery of packages, slowed commutes and travel disruptions. The forecast emphasized that dangerous travel and potential power outages could emerge in portions of the Pacific Northwest as many...
KUOW
'Tis the season ... for king tides around Puget Sound
‘Tis the season for king tides: The highest tides of the year. Extreme high tides are headed to Puget Sound Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning of the last week of December. King tides last January washed up nearly two feet higher than expected, breaking records and flooding some coastal buildings...
King tide inundates South Sound park; could be higher Tuesday
TACOMA, Wash. — A king tide inundated a Pierce County park Monday morning and more low-lying areas could flood Tuesday. Much of the Browns Point Lighthouse was underwater after Monday morning’s king tide. No homes were threatened. But there is plenty of debris as the water slowly recedes.
whatcom-news.com
Another windstorm expected to hit Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory forewarning of wind gusts up 50mph. The wind advisory will be in effect between 1am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27th, to 1am on Wednesday. The advisory statement says to expect sustained southeast winds of 30 to...
Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
ghscanner.com
Dec - 26th Flood Watch In Effect Through Wednesday Morning
National Weather Service Seattle has issued a flood Watch for Monday, December 26th, 2022 and going through Wednesday, December 28th. National Weather Service Seattle WA 1033 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 . Already wet conditions exist over Western Washington, with another strong frontal system expected to enter the area...
seattlebikeblog.com
Alert: Spokane Street Bridge closed ‘all weekend’
The Spokane Street Bridge to West Seattle didn’t make it through the ice storm, and it will likely remain closed for the rest of the weekend. SDOT Director Greg Spotts said on Twitter that the mechanical problem on the swing bridge “may have been caused by a power outage” during the ice storm. But regardless of the cause, it will be out of service “all weekend,” he said.
q13fox.com
Deputy slips while helping driver in Western Washington's ice storm
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy slipped on a sheet of ice as they were helping a driver who was stuck. This ice storm that made its way over the greater Seattle area has created horrendous driving conditions, and cancelled hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac Airport.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Revenant Steelhead: Resurrecting The Cowlitz Early Winter Fishery
Remember the good ol’ days of late fall and early winter steelheading on Southwest Washington’s Cowlitz? They’re a lot closer to coming back than you may realize. State and utility managers are “working to shift” the lower river’s stock “to produce earlier-returning fish,” a resurrection and reformation of a fabled fishery.
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes Viral
As icy weather continues to affect the Pacific Northwest, Seattle isn't an exception. Roads are continuing to be frozen over, leaving residents in a predicament. Thousands of flights have been cancelled across the US as the brazen winter storm blows through. This has left many people at home and as a result more cars on the road. As you will see, driving has become a sport in and of itself.
KUOW
A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building
Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
sunset.com
17 Spots to Visit in Seattle (and No, the Space Needle Isn’t Included)
Sunset’s Insider Guide series highlights seasonal diversions and secret travel tips from local experts. Follow along as we learn where to eat, drink, stay, and shop. Meet the insider: Johannes Ariens, CEO of Route Line. Johannes Ariens founded the RV and van rental company Route Line to broaden people’s...
Washington county wins 'Ebenezer Award' for banning religious holiday decorations: 'Outrageous offender'
King County, Washington, earned an "Ebenezer Award" from a religious liberty group for banning religious holiday decorations in common work areas and virtual work spaces.
Snoqualmie, Stevens passes closed due to hazardous conditions, avalanche danger
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Interstate 90 and US 2 both closed over the Cascades Saturday due to treacherous conditions and avalanche danger. There is no estimated timeframe for reopening either pass. US 2 is closed in both directions from milepost 44 to milepost 99 west of Leavenworth due to...
Holiday travelers brave ‘very unpredictable’ elements at the passes
NORTH BEND, Wash. — While the winter weather is slowly clearing up in Puget Sound, it’s a completely different story up in the Cascades. Snow continues to fall in places like the Snoqualmie Pass, as well as temperatures dropping to below-freezing temperatures. As of Friday night, WSDOT officials say chain requirements are in place through all the passes.
