Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 22, 2022

Susan M. Thompson

Susan M. Thompson, 73, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 20 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Wenatchee and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired city clerk.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jamie L. Cimmiyotti

Jamie Lynn Cimmiyotti, 54, of Richland, died Dec. 17 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Seattle and was a longtime Tri-Cities area resident.

She was a human resources manager.

Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, is in charge of arrangements.

Frank Longsdorff Jr.

Frank Longsdorff Jr., 76, of Richland, died Dec. 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was retired.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carlos M. Ruiz

Carlos Miguel Ruiz, 26, of Hermiston, died Dec. 16 at Government Island, Ore., near Portland.

He was born in Kennewick and his family still lives in the Tri-Cities.

He was a home builder in the construction industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Anna Cadd

Anna Cadd, 55, of Richland, died Dec. 20 in Richland.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

She was a student.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Adelina Alcaraz de Rivera

Adelina Alcaraz de Rivera, 93, of Kennewick, died Dec. 20 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in La Placita, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for nine years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Betty L. Beer

Betty Lou Beer, 92, of Kennewick, died Dec. 21 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Cheney and lived in Kennewick since 2010.

She was a retired receptionist for Bechtel Petroleum Operations in California.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lester L. Maier

Lester Lee Maier, 69, of Kennewick, died Dec. 21 at home.

He was a Navy veteran and a retired power operator at Ice Harbor Dam.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles W. Lindenmeier

Charles William Lindenmeier, 92, of Kennewick, died Dec. 14 in Kennewick.

He was born in Fort Collins, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 64 years.

He was a retired nuclear physicist for Siemens.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jack L. Rhoades

Jack Lewis Rhoades, 84, of Richland, died Dec. 16 in Richland.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph J. Placzek

Joseph James Placzek, 75, of Grandview, died Dec. 22 in Grandview.

He was born in Columbus, Neb., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

The U.S. Army veteran was a retired refrigeration specialist.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.