ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 22, 2022

By Tri-City Herald staff
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318lkP_0jsVygTj00

Susan M. Thompson

Susan M. Thompson, 73, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 20 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Wenatchee and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired city clerk.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jamie L. Cimmiyotti

Jamie Lynn Cimmiyotti, 54, of Richland, died Dec. 17 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Seattle and was a longtime Tri-Cities area resident.

She was a human resources manager.

Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, is in charge of arrangements.

Frank Longsdorff Jr.

Frank Longsdorff Jr., 76, of Richland, died Dec. 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was retired.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carlos M. Ruiz

Carlos Miguel Ruiz, 26, of Hermiston, died Dec. 16 at Government Island, Ore., near Portland.

He was born in Kennewick and his family still lives in the Tri-Cities.

He was a home builder in the construction industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Anna Cadd

Anna Cadd, 55, of Richland, died Dec. 20 in Richland.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

She was a student.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Adelina Alcaraz de Rivera

Adelina Alcaraz de Rivera, 93, of Kennewick, died Dec. 20 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in La Placita, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for nine years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Betty L. Beer

Betty Lou Beer, 92, of Kennewick, died Dec. 21 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Cheney and lived in Kennewick since 2010.

She was a retired receptionist for Bechtel Petroleum Operations in California.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lester L. Maier

Lester Lee Maier, 69, of Kennewick, died Dec. 21 at home.

He was a Navy veteran and a retired power operator at Ice Harbor Dam.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles W. Lindenmeier

Charles William Lindenmeier, 92, of Kennewick, died Dec. 14 in Kennewick.

He was born in Fort Collins, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 64 years.

He was a retired nuclear physicist for Siemens.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jack L. Rhoades

Jack Lewis Rhoades, 84, of Richland, died Dec. 16 in Richland.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph J. Placzek

Joseph James Placzek, 75, of Grandview, died Dec. 22 in Grandview.

He was born in Columbus, Neb., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

The U.S. Army veteran was a retired refrigeration specialist.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Christmas crash numbers from the WSP

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released collision statistics for the Holiday weekend. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the majority of the Christmas weekend collisions were the result of people driving too fast for the conditions. From December 23 through Christmas the WSP responded to:. Yakima: 25...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland local businesses not seeing post-Christmas-returns madness

RICHLAND, Wash. — The day after Christmas has been deemed the busiest day of returns for retail stores. Pre-Christmas is a time for lots of buying, and post-Christmas is known for the returns. However, some local businesses aren’t having the return-problem larger retailers might be experiencing. Fortunately, a few stores in the Uptown Shopping Center in Richland are seeing this...
RICHLAND, WA
KXLY

Rain is the focus for the next couple of days – Mark

The Central Basin and West plains will see some freezing rain and temperatures in the lower 40s on Monday. Expect the rain to last through Tuesday, and we could see 1-1.5 inches. Urban flooding and clogged drains will be an issue. Temperatures will dip back down towards the end of the week.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Regulars rescue Selah’s Red Rooster

SELAH, Wash. – A patio fire broke out at the Red Rooster Bar and Grill in Selah on Saturday night but was held off by a team of employees and customers until the Fire Department arrived. Owner, Dan Gamache was only five minutes away from his business when his...
SELAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County firefighters respond to trailer fire Christmas afternoon

FINLEY, Wash. – Benton County Fire District 1 firefighters responded to a fire in Finley just off Bowles Rd AT 3:52 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to Cpt. Ron Fryer. When responders arrived, they found a trailer that was being used as a home completely engulfed in flames. Fryer tells us that thanks to a quick response, the flames did not reach any of the trailers nearby and the fire was under control at 4:38 p.m.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday

I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Astria Toppenish immediately closes labor and delivery unit

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Instead of closing in mid-January as originally planned, Astria Toppenish has closed its labor and delivery unit as of December 22. The unit had been scheduled to close January 14 due to a lack of staffing, according to a press release from Astria Health. Starting immediately,...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash closes I-84 headed west

MEACHAM, Ore. - All lanes headed west on Interstate 84 have been closed after a crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is between La Grande and Meacham, around milepost 241. ODOT also reported black ice in this area.
MEACHAM, OR
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
6K+
Followers
92
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy