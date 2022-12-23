Read full article on original website
lebanonlocalnews.com
Family embraces one last holiday with Thomas Radley
It’s the holiday season, and all Jolene Burch wants for Christmas is for her kids to be happy. To be frank, she expects it to be the last she’ll spend with her 14-year-old son, Thomas Radley. She believed last year could have been her last holiday with him...
yachatsnews.com
Food banks in Yachats, Waldport and Newport see increasing numbers of the working poor asking for help this winter
About 18 months ago, the Yachats Food Pantry found itself with more groceries than clients. “If you’re hungry, please come,” urged the pantry leader, reminding people of the free food available three days a week. How things have changed. Now, like food banks across Lincoln County, Oregon and...
spokanepublicradio.org
Lighting the way for 150 years: Oregon coast lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon's tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon's central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn't lit until the following year because of a 19th century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
Power outages reported on Oregon Coast, Willamette Valley amid high wind, rain
Portland General Electric, Pacific Power and Tillamook People's Utility District announced that power outages on Monday night have left thousands of customers in the dark amid high wind and heavy rain in the Pacific Northwest.
hh-today.com
When it’s icy: Thoughts about heat
The ice storm that shut down this part of Oregon today was a fitting time to think about things, amog them the best way to keep from freezing in our homes. Our part of western Oregon does not get many days like this, and one hopes it stays that way. But with climate change, as we’re always told, extreme weather is likely to become more common.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fire destroys recreational vehicle in Finley
FINLEY – Benton County Fire District No.1 was dispatched to a reported recreational vehicle fire at 39604 S 2180 PR SE just before 4 p.m. today (Sunday) just off of Bowles Road. Captain Ron Fryer said the trailer was being used as a primary residence, but the resident was...
Where to Whale Watch in Depoe Bay
Depoe Bay: The Best Place in Oregon to Whale Watch. Have you ever wondered where the best place to whale watch is? Maybe you are like most locals who wait anxiously to receive that text message saying where the Orcas are today?
beachconnection.net
Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
WOLF
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
KATU.com
Mystery 'booms' heard in McMinnville and surrounding towns, officials have no explanation
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Several KATU viewers have told us that they have heard several loud booms around the McMinnville area over the last couple of days. Videos submitted to KATU show the loud noises being picked up by doorbell and house cameras around the area. KATU News reached out...
I-5 shut down in both directions near Eugene amid winter storm
Interstate 5 is shut down in both directions near Eugene as the region continues to be battered by icy weather conditions Thursday evening.
thatoregonlife.com
This Luxurious Boutique Hotel on the Oregon Coast Has Incredible History
Historic Nye Beach in Newport Oregon is a long stretch of sandy beach steps away from 12 blocks of shopping, dining, and entertainment. A popular tourist attraction and loved by locals, once known as the “Honeymoon capital of the world”. While it no longer holds that title, it’s easy to see that this area on the Oregon coast has not lost its charm.
KCBY
Owner of Oregon Coast camel ride business accused of recording people in bathroom
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The owner of a company that offers camel rides on the Oregon coast is accused of hiding surveillance cameras in his bathroom and secretly recording people, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. John David Bonander, 48, of Pacific City, was arrested ot two counts of...
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hours
EUGENE, Oreg. - Following dozens of car accidents between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, officials are urging caution and encouraging people to avoid driving if possible.
focushillsboro.com
On His First Tour Visit, Oregon Governor-Elect Kotek Learns About the Need for Housing, Healthcare, and Education
Governor-Elect Kotek: On Wednesday, the Governor-elect of Oregon, Tina Kotek, began her “listening tour” in Yamhill County. This is the first stop in a plan to visit every county in Oregon as she prepares to take office in January. Kotek is planning to visit all 36 counties. Oregon...
kptv.com
Keizer man arrested for West Salem arson, caused $100k damage
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 30-year-old Keizer man was arrested at his home Saturday and charged with arson in connection with a Dec. 12 fire in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Police said the fire had been reported at about 5:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Wallace...
kezi.com
Man reported missing, last seen near Alsea
ALSEA, Ore. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for more information about a missing man. Deputies said 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring's last known location was near Alsea on Sunday, December 18th. They said he is 6'2" tall, with green eyes and blonde hair. They think he is driving a...
kezi.com
One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- One person died and another person was injured after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. This happened Dec. 26 around 2:15 a.m. on North Washington Street and Clark Street by Skinner Butte Park. Eugene Police said the driver was traveling fast when he crashed into a cement...
