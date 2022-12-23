ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
lebanonlocalnews.com

Family embraces one last holiday with Thomas Radley

It’s the holiday season, and all Jolene Burch wants for Christmas is for her kids to be happy. To be frank, she expects it to be the last she’ll spend with her 14-year-old son, Thomas Radley. She believed last year could have been her last holiday with him...
LEBANON, OR
hh-today.com

When it’s icy: Thoughts about heat

The ice storm that shut down this part of Oregon today was a fitting time to think about things, amog them the best way to keep from freezing in our homes. Our part of western Oregon does not get many days like this, and one hopes it stays that way. But with climate change, as we’re always told, extreme weather is likely to become more common.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fire destroys recreational vehicle in Finley

FINLEY – Benton County Fire District No.1 was dispatched to a reported recreational vehicle fire at 39604 S 2180 PR SE just before 4 p.m. today (Sunday) just off of Bowles Road. Captain Ron Fryer said the trailer was being used as a primary residence, but the resident was...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Luxurious Boutique Hotel on the Oregon Coast Has Incredible History

Historic Nye Beach in Newport Oregon is a long stretch of sandy beach steps away from 12 blocks of shopping, dining, and entertainment. A popular tourist attraction and loved by locals, once known as the “Honeymoon capital of the world”. While it no longer holds that title, it’s easy to see that this area on the Oregon coast has not lost its charm.
NEWPORT, OR
kptv.com

Keizer man arrested for West Salem arson, caused $100k damage

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 30-year-old Keizer man was arrested at his home Saturday and charged with arson in connection with a Dec. 12 fire in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Police said the fire had been reported at about 5:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Wallace...
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Man reported missing, last seen near Alsea

ALSEA, Ore. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for more information about a missing man. Deputies said 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring's last known location was near Alsea on Sunday, December 18th. They said he is 6'2" tall, with green eyes and blonde hair. They think he is driving a...
ALSEA, OR
kezi.com

One person dead after single-vehicle crash in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- One person died and another person was injured after a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning. This happened Dec. 26 around 2:15 a.m. on North Washington Street and Clark Street by Skinner Butte Park. Eugene Police said the driver was traveling fast when he crashed into a cement...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy