Florida State

Freeze watches upgraded to freeze warnings in Tampa Bay

By Michaela Mulligan
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for much of Tampa Bay ahead of a large drop in temperatures this weekend. The warnings will take effect early Saturday through the late morning. In the evening, the Weather Service issued another set of freeze watches for the same areas. [ The National Weather Service ]

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for nearly all of Tampa Bay from early to late Saturday morning ahead of frigid temperatures this weekend.

A hard freeze warning was issued for parts of northern and central Florida, including some of Pasco and Hernando counties from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. A hard freeze warning will last through late Saturday through Sunday morning, the Weather Service said.

Temperatures could drop as low as 24 degrees. A hard freeze warning is issued when temperatures are expected to be below 28 degrees for at least three hours.

A freeze warning was issued for parts of Pasco south to Manatee Counties from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. The Weather Service said temperatures could drop to below freezing, around 31 degrees. Additionally, a freeze watch will remain in effect from late Saturday through Sunday morning.

Pinellas County is not under any freeze warnings or watches.

A freeze watch is issued when there is potential for significant freezing temperatures. A freeze warning is issued when significant freezing temperatures are expected.

The massive cold front that has rocked most of the country will finally make its way down to Tampa Bay starting this morning. Temperatures will drop throughout the day, Kyle Hanson, a Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologist said in a daily forecast. By Friday night, temperatures will dip into the 40s and by Saturday morning the area will see temperatures in the 30s.

Hanson said there could be a few showers Friday morning, however the sky will be clear by the afternoon.

This Christmas has the potential to be one of the coldest Christmases on record in Tampa Bay. Temperatures will reach near 50 degrees for most of the area and lows will be in the mid-30s. The colder-than-average temperatures are expected to last through early next week, according to the National Weather Service’s 7-day forecast.

