Swartz Creek, MI

HometownLife.com

Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan

A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
FRANKLIN, MI
MLive

Genesee County considers buying old McDonald Dairy in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Genesee County officials are considering the acquisition of the former McDonald Dairy in Flint, a building that was constructed in 1929 and that has been shuttered for more than 20 years. County Director of Administration Josh Freeman told the Board of Commissioners recently that the property on...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan

It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Kid Rock

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're taking a look inside Kid Rock's Detroit house that sold for a little over $2 million. As you'll see in the pictures below, the Detroit rocker left behind some of his belongings.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
SAGINAW, MI
HometownLife.com

At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay

Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
LIVONIA, MI
Club 93.7

‘The Big Spin’ – Fenton Woman Wins $300K On Michigan Lottery Show

A Fenton, Michigan woman recenlty won fat cash on the Michigan Lottery show 'The Big Spin'. Kaitlyn VanDamme did not land on the $2 million dollar spot on 'The Big Spin' prizewheel, but as you will see in the video below she was real close to becoming a millionaire. Kaitlyn has nothing to be upset over, the Fenton resident did score $300,000.
FENTON, MI
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan offers 2024 top-100 RB

Michigan hasn’t wasted any time after the 2023 Early Signing Period to throw out a couple offers in the 2024 class as it works to improve the overall class ranking for the next cycle. Top-100 RB discusses Michigan offer. Mike Hart expanded his board last week when he offered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wtvbam.com

19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up

GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
WEBBERVILLE, MI
abc12.com

One dead in Flint Township shooting

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had...
fox2detroit.com

MSP: High-profile vehicles should stay off freeways north of Metro Detroit

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Michigan State Police handle crashes during the winter storm, high-profile vehicles are asked to stay off freeways in the Third District region. This area includes Arenac, Bay, Genesee, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties. Also,...
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive

1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

MSP: Several troopers hurt in winter storm crashes

Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give extra space to troopers responding to problems on the roads after the agency says several were injured during a Christmastime winter storm. One crash, on Friday night in Detroit, sent a trooper to the hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, police...
DETROIT, MI
