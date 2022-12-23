ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Man Injured in Two Truck Crash in Ooltewah

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A crash in Ooltewah injured one person and snarled traffic earlier this afternoon. This was the scene on the 6800 block of Mountain View Road, which is right next to I-75. Witnesses say that a driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pulled out in front of a utility truck and was t-boned.
OOLTEWAH, TN
WDEF

Neighborhood Clubhouse Catches Fire in Ooltewah

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fire took place in Ooltewah Saturday afternoon. The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department says the clubhouse in the Thunder Farms neighborhood off of Snow Hill Road caught on fire shortly before 1 this afternoon. Firefighters initially fought inside the building but had to evacuate due to the roof collapsing.
OOLTEWAH, TN
WTVC

Water main breaks in Brainerd Monday, Signal Mountain Sunday

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — UPDATE (Later on Monday):. Tennessee American Water says the repair near North Moore Road is complete and water service is restored. If customers experience air in their lines they should run a cold tap at a tub or sink for a few minutes until it runs clear.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Signal Mountain Family Loses Home in Christmas Eve Fire

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF)- A rash of house fires have left numerous families homeless in the Chattanooga area.One family on Signal Mountain was the victim of the latest house fire late Christmas Eve. Kate Ling, a neighbor and friend of the Schimpf family on Arrow Drive, said shortly before 6...
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN
WDEF

Teacher and Husband Killed in Christmas Crash in Bradley County

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- A teacher in Bradley County and her husband are dead following a fatal crash on Christmas Night. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brittany and Dustin Dillard, both 33 years old, were killed around 6:30 Sunday evening on U.S. Highway 64 in eastern Bradley County. The preliminary...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
11Alive

Fire engine overturns in Gordon County trying to avoid alleged drunk driver: GSP

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A drunk driver rushing past a fire engine in Gordon County caused it to flip on its side, Georgia State Patrol troopers said. Emergency crews were called to the rollover crash on GA 3 near Soldiers Pathway just after 2 p.m. Monday. Troopers said the fire truck was traveling southbound in the left lane with a silver Dodge van traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of the fire truck.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Tuesday Winter Weather Closings and Delays

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The winter weather and slick roads are already causing some delays on Tuesday. The Bradley County Mayor’s Office is opening two hours later in the morning due to road conditions. They will open at 10:30 a.m. Both the Bradley-Cleveland Community Services Agency and...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Polk Today

Report: Body found on Highway 27 North

A body was found on Highway 27 North just south of the Floyd County line this afternoon. Local law enforcement and the Polk County Coroner’s Office were called out to a scene around 4 p.m. on Highway 27 North this afternoon where the body of an unidentified male was discovered. Georgia State Patrol was called […] The post Report: Body found on Highway 27 North appeared first on Polk Today.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Flurries, icy patches possible throughout Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — While some parts of our viewing area may finally get a few degrees above the freezing mark on Monday, we're expecting a day filled with flurries and potentially other kinds of frozen precipitation. Flurries arrived shortly after sunrise to much of our viewing area Monday. You...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collision

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WTVCFOX

Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera

East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
EAST RIDGE, TN

