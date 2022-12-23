Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
Related
WDEF
Man Injured in Two Truck Crash in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A crash in Ooltewah injured one person and snarled traffic earlier this afternoon. This was the scene on the 6800 block of Mountain View Road, which is right next to I-75. Witnesses say that a driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pulled out in front of a utility truck and was t-boned.
WDEF
Neighborhood Clubhouse Catches Fire in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fire took place in Ooltewah Saturday afternoon. The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department says the clubhouse in the Thunder Farms neighborhood off of Snow Hill Road caught on fire shortly before 1 this afternoon. Firefighters initially fought inside the building but had to evacuate due to the roof collapsing.
WTVC
Signal Mountain Fire crews respond to residential fire Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — According to Signal Mountain Fire Chief Eric Mitchell there was a residential structure fire on the 100 block of Arrow Drive on Saturday night. Officials say that the residents were not home at the time of the fire. SMFD said that the fire was reported by...
WTVC
Water main breaks in Brainerd Monday, Signal Mountain Sunday
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — UPDATE (Later on Monday):. Tennessee American Water says the repair near North Moore Road is complete and water service is restored. If customers experience air in their lines they should run a cold tap at a tub or sink for a few minutes until it runs clear.
WTVC
Soggy Christmas: Chattanooga apartment residents spend holidays drying out from sprinklers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — With temperatures staying below freezing, for many, this Christmas season has been an experience. But on top of that, residents at one Chattanooga apartment complex have had to deal with a major sprinkler system malfunction that forced them to spend the holiday weekend drying out. "This...
WDEF
Signal Mountain Family Loses Home in Christmas Eve Fire
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF)- A rash of house fires have left numerous families homeless in the Chattanooga area.One family on Signal Mountain was the victim of the latest house fire late Christmas Eve. Kate Ling, a neighbor and friend of the Schimpf family on Arrow Drive, said shortly before 6...
WDEF
Teacher and Husband Killed in Christmas Crash in Bradley County
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- A teacher in Bradley County and her husband are dead following a fatal crash on Christmas Night. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Brittany and Dustin Dillard, both 33 years old, were killed around 6:30 Sunday evening on U.S. Highway 64 in eastern Bradley County. The preliminary...
Fire engine overturns in Gordon County trying to avoid alleged drunk driver: GSP
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A drunk driver rushing past a fire engine in Gordon County caused it to flip on its side, Georgia State Patrol troopers said. Emergency crews were called to the rollover crash on GA 3 near Soldiers Pathway just after 2 p.m. Monday. Troopers said the fire truck was traveling southbound in the left lane with a silver Dodge van traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of the fire truck.
WTVC
Hazardous road conditions lead to several road closures across our viewing area Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a weekend of freezing temperatures, the snow has finally come down here in Chattanooga. Go here to see real-time traffic conditions. Go here to see Tuesday's business closings and delays. And icy and hazardous conditions have caused several roads and highways across our viewing area...
WDEF
Tuesday Winter Weather Closings and Delays
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The winter weather and slick roads are already causing some delays on Tuesday. The Bradley County Mayor’s Office is opening two hours later in the morning due to road conditions. They will open at 10:30 a.m. Both the Bradley-Cleveland Community Services Agency and...
WTVC
Fire truck overturned in Gordon County crash caused by drunk driver, GSP says
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A fire truck overturned in a crash in Gordon County, Georgia that was caused by a drunk driver Monday, according to Georgia State Patrol. GSP says the crash happened near Soldiers Pathway:. The fire truck was traveling southbound in the left lane when GSP says...
Report: Body found on Highway 27 North
A body was found on Highway 27 North just south of the Floyd County line this afternoon. Local law enforcement and the Polk County Coroner’s Office were called out to a scene around 4 p.m. on Highway 27 North this afternoon where the body of an unidentified male was discovered. Georgia State Patrol was called […] The post Report: Body found on Highway 27 North appeared first on Polk Today.
WTVC
Flurries, icy patches possible throughout Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — While some parts of our viewing area may finally get a few degrees above the freezing mark on Monday, we're expecting a day filled with flurries and potentially other kinds of frozen precipitation. Flurries arrived shortly after sunrise to much of our viewing area Monday. You...
Will roads freeze again tonight?
Temperatures will drop below freezing once again and anything that does not melt or evaporate will likely re-freeze Tuesday night.
WTVC
Power problems persist on Christmas Eve in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TVA says they are ending planned intermittent power outages. Some customers might still see outages from unrelated power problems:. EPB reports that they ended the outages as of 11:30 am Saturday. 'Twas the day before Christmas, & at times over an hour. People in our...
WTVC
'Santa Train:' Forgotten Child Fund provides gifts to thousands of kids in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Christmas Eve, the Forgotten Child Fund held their annual "Santa Train" parade event allowing them to give gifts to less fortunate families in the area. The organization lined up trucks along with first responders, EMS, city police, and even Santa and Mrs. Claus. The "train"...
WTVC
New Aim Center Art Exhibit at CHI Memorial
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chyela Rowe talks about all about the new Aim Center Art Exhibit at CHI Memorial. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WDEF
Collegedale Police identify truck driver in train collision
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale Police are updating their investigation into the train collision Tuesday on Apison Pike. The driver of the truck that was hit by the train was not local. He is 64 year old Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega from Martinez, Georgia. He drove for Starrette Houston Trucking...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga man with mental health issues charged for stabbing wife, affidavit says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man with a history of mental health issues is facing charges for stabbing his wife, an affidavit says. Wednesday the affidavit says police found the wife of Donald Eugene Holloway about a block from her home covered in blood. A motorist saw her bleeding...
WTVCFOX
Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera
East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
Comments / 0