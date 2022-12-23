Read full article on original website
Almost all southwestern Minnesota roads closed due to whiteout conditionsLimitless Production Group LLCMinnesota State
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune awayAsh JurbergSioux Falls, SD
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in South Dakota next weekKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
nwestiowa.com
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
A HISTORY OF THE WAGNER FAMILY PUBLISHING BUSINESS. From our first years publishing The Golden Shopper, we’ve built the business around special promotions. The importance of promotions became clear when Connie and I were still working at WNAX in Yankton, SD. That multistate radio station put great value on promotions for audience and advertising growth and employed Pete Peterson as the promotion manager.
nwestiowa.com
Editorial: Merry Christmas
We don’t need to dream about a white Christmas this year. It was delivered well before the holiday, allowing us to ponder other things this holiday. In fact, this has shaped up to be a memorable Christmas. As we reflect upon this special time of year, we realize all the reasons we have to celebrate. We all look forward to giving and opening presents, but we also need to take a moment to appreciate the many gifts already provided to us.
KELOLAND TV
Yankton couple remembered; Street cleanup; More snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Tuesday. Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. Over the Christmas holiday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced commutations for seven people. The leader of Yankton County Emergency Services and his wife both died on the...
kiwaradio.com
Cold Makes For Frigid Friday Firefighting Near George
George, Iowa– Two farm buildings and their contents were destroyed in a fire on Friday, December 23, 2022, near George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, at about 12:10 p.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a building fire at 2273 Kingbird Avenue, a mile east and a mile and a half south of the funeral home corner in George.
KELOLAND TV
Good Earth State Park featured on CBS Sunday Morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Earth State Park was featured on CBS Sunday Morning’s “Do Nothing for Two Minutes” segment this Christmas. KELOLAND’s Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the winter wonderland. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU's Paige Meyer returns
The holiday season is always a busy one for shelters across Sioux Falls. The string of weather the are has seen has placed a strain on getting winter clothes out to those in need.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
KELOLAND TV
How much moisture have we gotten this December?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We had a fresh hit of Christmas snow in KELOLAND. While Sioux Falls picked up an inch and a half, Brookings and Aberdeen had two and a half inches and Sisseton came in just shy of 4. It all adds to the amount of precipitation we’ve had in KELOLAND.
nwestiowa.com
Dordt student opens dog grooming business
SIOUX CENTER—For a college student, December is a busy time of the year, trying not only to prepare for the holidays but also finals. However, Dordt University student Chloe Vonk decided to add opening a new business to her agenda for the month. Twenty-year-old Vonk opened Bark Bath Grooming...
KELOLAND TV
Christmas tree drop off; death investigation; ‘warm’ Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Monday, December 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Special agents with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, who are handling the latest officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls, say their investigation is going to take time.
kiwaradio.com
Spencer Citizens Petitioning City To Stop Factory From Expelling Obnoxious Odors
Spencer, Iowa — A group of people in Spencer are upset about the stench emanating from a processing plant in the northwest part of that city. According to the website SpencerStinks.com, the group states that something smells like raw sewage, or dead animals. They say the “horrible smell” is coming from a plant in the Spencer industrial park that is processing egg parts into animal food.
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
kiwaradio.com
Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
nwestiowa.com
Postal worker makes merry rounds
ORANGE CITY—The snow had just started falling in earnest on Wednesday when 67-year-old Glenda Vermeer trudged up to the door of a farmhouse on her rural Orange City mail route. The mailbox at the address had been hit by a vehicle, so Glenda brought the armful of mail right...
nwestiowa.com
George-Little Rock intervention groups
GEORGE—In 2018, in response to elementary scores on the Iowa School Performance Profile that were not as high as they wanted to see at George-Little Rock Elementary, school administrators and staff began to look for changes that they thought would yield better results. One of changes made was to...
nwestiowa.com
Record sale prices for farmland
SHELDON—While Mark Twain was not known for his economic prognostications, it appears as if he may have been right on the money when he said, “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.”. Farmland seven miles southwest of Sheldon sold for a record $30,000 an acre on Nov....
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, December 26
Due to all that cold and wind last weekend, few people ventured out on the roadways, but there were few accidents. There was one accident of note early Friday morning in Sioux County. The Sheriffs Department says a one vehicle rollover occurred on Iowa Highway 10, two miles west of Orange City. 32 year old Jorge Martin-Martin of Orange city was driving an SUV east on the highway, when he lost control of the vehicle, went into a ditch and rolled. No injury was reported. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control, and no valid driver license.
KELOLAND TV
Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive starts Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday marks the 27th annual Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive in Sioux Falls. The event will pit the Sioux Falls Police Department against Sioux Falls Fire Rescue to see who can recruit the most blood donors for the community blood supply before January 7.
kiwaradio.com
Canton Woman Taken To Hospital After Accident
Inwood, Iowa– A Canton, South Dakota woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Inwood on Friday, December 23, 2022. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 12:05 p.m., 49-year-old Tina Cronin of Canton was driving a 2008 Toyota southbound on Highway 18, two and a half miles south of Inwood.
kicdam.com
KICD Program Director Ryan Long Passes Away
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Radio Group family is continuing to mourn today following the tragic loss of one of our own. KICD Program Director and Morning Show host unexectedely passed away Tuesday morning at Spencer Hospital. Ryan started working for Spencer Radio Group 15 years ago as the...
