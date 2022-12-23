We don’t need to dream about a white Christmas this year. It was delivered well before the holiday, allowing us to ponder other things this holiday. In fact, this has shaped up to be a memorable Christmas. As we reflect upon this special time of year, we realize all the reasons we have to celebrate. We all look forward to giving and opening presents, but we also need to take a moment to appreciate the many gifts already provided to us.

