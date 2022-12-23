ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn about the history of chocolate making with a live demonstration at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture

By Delaney Hall
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC) is offering a peek into the history of chocolate making in the Commonwealth.

This holiday weekend, guests can learn how Virginians in the 18th century made, processed and ate the sweet treat through a live demonstration.

“It brings history to life through this sensory experience,” Michael Plumb, vice president for guest engagement at the VMHC told 8News. “We talk about where cacao would come from in the 18 th century, how it was processed, and then how it was flavored and consumed.”

Guests will be able to peel, grind and flavor a cacao bean using authentic cooking tools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMg4h_0jsVxtfj00
This holiday weekend, guests can learn how Virginians in the 18th century made, processed and ate the sweet treat through a live demonstration at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture

Plumb says experiences like this connect us to our past.

“Folks love chocolate, but don’t always think about their counterparts who lived hundreds and hundreds of years ago experiencing those same things,” he explained.

“It allows us to talk about that process, and bring history to life in unique ways.”

Demonstrations are free to the public, and guests can drop in anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24th and Dec. 31st.

For more information, visit the Virginia Museum of History and Culture’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

