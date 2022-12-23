ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Knives Out 2: when is Glass Onion release date on Netflix?

By Mike Lowe
 4 days ago

Daniel Craig stars in the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which originally had a limited theatrical release back in September 2022 in the US, and 16 October in the UK. But the big question many people are asking is: when does Knives Out 2 come to Netflix?

Well, today's your lucky day, because just in time for the festive period, Knives Out: Glass Onion will be premiering on Netflix from 23 December 2022. There's no official end date to its availability at the time of writing, so you'll be good to continue planning to watch Craig and co in their murder mystery caper well into 2023.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a Netflix Original, which is why some were confused over its early release date but inability to locate the movie on the streaming service itself. Indeed, Netflix's limited theatrical run ceased back on 29 November 2022, so there's been an almost four-week wait for the movie to become available again in any format anywhere.

It's a pretty interesting tactic – and an unusual one – from Netflix, which didn't release box office earnings figures from the Knives Out sequel's theatrical run. But insiders have reported it did extremely well, generating a sense of excitement and further desire to want to watch the Knives Out follow-up.

I think it's worked, too, as I really want to resubscribe to Netflix tonight simply to watch the movie. And seeing as Netflix has bought the rights to future Knives Out movies, the third instalment will also be exclusive to the streaming service, a number of years down the line.

What is Glass Onion about?

I'll assume you've seen the original Knives Out movies and, if not, best log into Netflix and stream it right now. It's a fun, quirky murder mystery, where Craig's character, Benoit Blanc, a detective hired to investigate a murder, delivers often witty scenes in his thick southern accent.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the sequel, with Craig reprising his role as Blanc, joined by a host of other top-profile cast members, from Edward Norton and Kate Hudson, to Dave Bautista and Kathryn Hahn.

Knives Out 2 is set in Greece, with a similar-sounding plot to the original movie, i.e. Blanc is hired to investigate a murder. This crosses over with a murder mystery weekend taking place at one of the character's mansions, the Glass Onion, from which the film takes it title.

Take that as your cue to watch, because no spoilers here! In similar fashion to the original, albeit in a new European setting, expect mystery and intrigue to unfold in spectacular fashion. So get to it: Knives Out 2 is streaming on Netflix now...

Related
ScreenCrush

The Solution to ‘Glass Onion’s Mystery Is Hidden In its Opening Sequence

The following post contains SPOILERS for Glass Onion. A good murder mystery can be watched twice: Once to be surprised, and once to see how the movie surprised you. There are clues you missed, red herrings that tricked you, and plot threads you didn’t fully understand until the final solution was revealed. In the case of Glass Onion, it’s only on second viewing that you realize that Rian Johnson essentially spoiled his big structural twist within the movie’s first minutes.
The Verge

10 great shows from 2022 to stream on Netflix

There’s more streaming competition than ever, but even still, Netflix remains on top when it comes to both breadth and scale. Put simply, there is a lot to watch on Netflix, to the point that even seemingly big-name series and films can get buried by the algorithm that’s trying to show you the latest in reality TV. So to help you out, we’ve curated 10 excellent new titles that run the gamut from zombie thrillers to stop-motion family movies to an incredible whodunit.
CNET

For a Whodunit Done Right, Watch This Riveting Mystery on Prime Video

Why does anyone kill anyone? Fictional detective Atticus Pünd poses that question in the intriguing British mystery series Magpie Murders before answering it based on his own crime-solving experience as star of a blockbuster line of mystery books. "I can think of four reasons," he says. "Fear, envy, anger and desire."
Parade

'True Detective' Season 4 Gets Darker Than Ever: 'True Detective: Night Country' Cast, Release Date and More Details

True Detective Season 4, titled True Detective: Night Country, is a go. The series has a new showrunner and writers following some fans' disappointment with Season 2 and 3. “We are tremendously excited to return to the True Detective franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her Night Country installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, said in a statement.
ALASKA STATE
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (December 23)

Netflix is in the giving spirit this Christmas weekend. As Santa busies himself and his reindeer with gift deliveries, the streaming giant is set to busy itself with a round of new deliveries to the content catalogue, with a total of eight new additions rolling out this weekend. This weekend's roundup includes seven Netflix original series and films, like the Netflix debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the premiere of Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, among many others.
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Shortlists for 95th Academy Awards Unveiled

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday unveiled its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories, including documentary and international features as well as documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, animated short, live-action short, sound and visual effects. Fifteen international features advanced, out of the films from 92 countries and regions that were eligible. The list includes Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave (South Korea), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo (Mexico) and Joyland, which gives Pakistan its first shortlisted film in the category.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Barry, Veteran Australian Film...
Gizmodo

Outlander Season 7 Dreams of Electric Shee—Er, Lights

The Frasers are back, and hoo boy, they sure look like they’re in for a heap of... dreams about electric lightning? Even though I believe early 20th-century nurse Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and 18th-century Scottish Highlander Jamie (Sam Heughan) are currently living somewhere on the American frontier during the Revolutionary War, or thereabouts?
Rolling Stone

‘Living’ Is Bill Nighy’s Finest Hour, and Worthy of Oscar Love

From the moment the opening credits start rolling over an overhead view of London’s Piccadilly Square, in all of its mid-20th century glory, Oliver Hermanus’ Living whisks you into a bygone era of Britain. Or, to be more specific, a lost heyday of British cinema, when names like Powell and Pressburger were synonymous with vibrancy and verve, Ealing comedies sold a vision of postwar England that prized both stiff upper lips and smirks, and movies like Brief Encounter pitted emotional repression against raging passion. The vintage font, the slightly washed tint of the color, the old-school score by the...
