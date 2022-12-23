Read full article on original website
Psychedelic therapies are on the horizon, but who will administer the drugs?
Psychedelics are gaining momentum as potential therapies for certain mental health conditions and may soon be prescribed by doctors in some states. As clinical trials on psychedelics continue, and as legalization efforts gain win after win, schools are ramping up efforts to train the therapists and practitioners who will administer them.
Black creators say they ‘have to be perfect’ to get promotional products from brands. They want that to change.
As influencers who were new to New York City, Antoni Bumba and her former roommate spent time last year trying to strengthen their relationships with brands. The creators, who had already built sizable followings on their platforms, knew that one of the best ways to grow their careers was to ask brands for “PR packages,” or gifts, to create promotional content and foster brand relationships. One day, Bumba said, the two of them decided to send emails to the same company.
