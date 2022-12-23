ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Black creators say they ‘have to be perfect’ to get promotional products from brands. They want that to change.

As influencers who were new to New York City, Antoni Bumba and her former roommate spent time last year trying to strengthen their relationships with brands. The creators, who had already built sizable followings on their platforms, knew that one of the best ways to grow their careers was to ask brands for “PR packages,” or gifts, to create promotional content and foster brand relationships. One day, Bumba said, the two of them decided to send emails to the same company.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

NBC News

567K+
Followers
63K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy