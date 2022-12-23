Read full article on original website
TCU players, coaches say Michigan offense ‘very similar’ to Kansas State
PHOENIX, AZ. — TCU players and coaches readily admit they haven’t faced an offense this season quite like Michigan’s. But as the Horned Frogs prepare for the College Football Playoff against the Wolverines, they do see similarities between the Wolverines and Kansas State — a team they played twice, including in the Big 12 Championship Game.
KWCH.com
A Sweet Season: Trio of Wichita K-State commits follow along historic season
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a season filled with highs for the Kansas State Wildcats. Clinching their first Big 12 championship since 2012 and a trip to the Sugar Bowl has been exciting for ‘Cats fans all across Kansas. But it has been nowhere near as exciting as it has been for the Kansas State recruting class of 2023.
Kansas State in the NFL 2022: Week 16
Here is a look at how former Kansas State players are performed in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season. There are currently 14 Wildcats with NFL teams on either the active roster or the practice squad. Timmy Horne, Elijah Lee, Tyler Lockett, Cornelius Lucas III, AJ Parker, Byron Pringle, D.J. Reed, Dalton Risner, Duke Shelley, Kiondre Thomas, Skylar Thompson, Cody Whitehair, Jordan Willis and Russ Yeast.
Daily Delivery: Fitz’s Christmas wish is Kansas State fans will stop taking aim at each other
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Someone in the same sports media industry as Fitz recently shared an outsider's observation about Kansas State fans. While most fan bases are fairly similar, they also each have their nuances, and K-State's is a fan base that will often attack each other for hard-to-understand reasons. It's an interesting thought, so Fitz hopes that fans will try to be better to each other in the future.
greatbendpost.com
Zachary Bealer, age 33
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
Kansas State senator resigns midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
WIBW
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
KCTV 5
Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
