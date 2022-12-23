Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Matthews Celebrate 1st Christmas As Family of 4: See Holiday Pics
Christmas bliss! Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews, are celebrating their first holiday season as a family of four. “Merry Christmas from the Mahomes❤️💚🎄,” the married couple, both 27, captioned a Sunday, December 25, Instagram portrait with children Sterling, 22 months, and Bronze, 4 weeks. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Matthews, who wed […]
Real Health
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT
Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.https://www.realhealthmag.com/
Comments / 0