On Nov. 7, 1883, an exhibition of 453 works by 137 artists opened at the English Hotel on the downtown Indianapolis circle. It was the first exhibition organized by the Art Association of Indianapolis, which well-known suffragette Mary Wright Seawell, her husband Theodore, and a small group of art-minded citizens had formed a few months earlier. This initial exhibition more than 130 years ago eventually lead to the acquisition and creation of the 152-acre Newfields campus which includes the Indianapolis Museum of Art, the Lilly House, the Virginia B Fairbanks Art & Nature Park, the Garden, four performance spaces, the Miller House and Garden, the Elder Greenhouse, the Beer Garden at the Greenhouse and the Garden Terrace. This is a fantastic museum to visit in Indianapolis where you can spend all day enjoying the various offerings.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO