95.3 MNC
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
inkfreenews.com
Ben’s Soft Pretzels Opens Indy Airport Location
INDIANAPOLIS — Goshen-based Ben’s Soft Pretzels has opened a new location at Indianapolis International Airport. The location, which is the first airport spot for the soft pretzel bakery, adds to more than 155 locations across 15 states. Ben’s Soft Pretzels is located inside Terminal B at the airport,...
inkfreenews.com
Roedean M. Dowell
Roedean M. Dowell, 95, Columbia City, died peacefully at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne, at 1:07 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. She was born on May 11, 1927. She married Keith H. Dowell on Feb. 23, 1946. Keith died on Jan. 30, 2016. Surviving is her daughter, Teresa Dowell, Columbia...
inkfreenews.com
Former Fort Wayne Radio Personality Joins Black Pine Animal Sanctuary
ALBION — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary recently announced the hiring of Diane Current as their new fund development specialist. Diane is a native to Fort Wayne and holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting from Purdue Fort Wayne. For over 16 years, Diane was part of the Fort Wayne radio world, working at WOWO and WGL as the promotion’s director and as an on-air personality. Diane has years of experience working with the public and bringing events to life.
inkfreenews.com
Interra Credit Union To Host Home Seller’s Seminar
GOSHEN — Interra Credit Union’s Mortgage department will be hosting a Home Seller’s Seminar at noon Wednesday, Jan. 11. This free seminar will take place at the Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, 418 S. Main St., Elkhart. Attendees will learn from a panel of local realtor experts the...
inkfreenews.com
Goshen Health’s DAISY Award Goes To Melissa Fitzsimmons
GOSHEN — Melissa Fitzsimmons, a registered nurse in Day Surgery at Goshen Hospital, received Goshen Health’s Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem Award. The DAISY award is part of an international program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day. The nomination from patient Dana...
inkfreenews.com
Sherry Lynne Hyden
Sherry Lynne Hyden, 67, Wabash, formerly of Independence, Mo., died at 1:28 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at her sister’s home in Silver Lake. She was born Dec. 17, 1955. She is survived by two children, Shamus (Megan Whitaker) Hyden, Wabash and Nikki Mueller, Lees Summit, Mo.; four grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Darleen) Harmon, Mesa, Ariz.; and her sister, Carol (Kim) Butler, North Manchester.
inkfreenews.com
Billy Joe Morris
Billy Joe Morris, 85, North Manchester, joined his wife Betty at the gates of Heaven on Dec. 24, 2022. Born in Switzer, W.Va., on April 23, 1937, Billy was the son of the late Allen and Lora (Workman) Morris. On May 21, 1961, Billy married the love of his life,...
inkfreenews.com
The Salvation Army Celebrates 101 Years Of Service In Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Salvation Army, an international movement, has been serving Kosciusko County since 1921 to ensure that everyone’s needs are met during the holidays and throughout the year. They are very well known for their hand in making the holiday season enjoyable for everyone. It’s always...
inkfreenews.com
North Webster Community Public Library — First Ever Adult Winter Reading Program
NORTH WEBSTER — Mark your calendars because starting Jan. 1, North Webster Community Public Library is excited to announce the first ever adult winter reading program. Earn drawing tickets for great prizes by doing any number of the following activities: reading, doing word puzzles, completing DIY crafts and attending library programs. Participants earn a drawing ticket for every 100 pages they read, for every puzzle completed in the library provided “Challenge Packets,” for each DIY craft completed (also provided at the library) and for each library sponsored program attended during the dates of the reading program.
inkfreenews.com
Carl Freel
Carl Freel, 79, Syracuse, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born on Dec. 14, 1943. On April 9, 1966, he married Sue Firestone, who preceded him in death in 2021. Carl is survived by his children, Kevin Freel, Tampa, Fla., Stacey (Travis)...
inkfreenews.com
Leonard D. Drook
Leonard D. Drook, 90, a lifetime resident of Wabash, passed away at 4:22 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born on June 29, 1932. He married Mary Kaiser on Feb. 14, 1952. Leonard is survived by his wife, Mary Drook, Wabash; two daughters, Cathy Drook...
inkfreenews.com
Milford Public Library — Time To Pay 2022 Fines
MILFORD — The staff at Milford Public Library appreciates patrons taking care of fines so they can all begin the new year with a zero balance. The fines you pay become part of the operating income, so it is very important for the library’s financial health to pay your fines. Please make sure to pay any library fines accrued in 2022 before Jan. 15.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 1:11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, South County Farm Road, south of East CR 600S, Warsaw. Driver: Blake A. Katschke, 24, North CR 400W, Rochester. Katschke was traveling south on County Farm Road when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
inkfreenews.com
Art In Action: Indiana Art Museums
On Nov. 7, 1883, an exhibition of 453 works by 137 artists opened at the English Hotel on the downtown Indianapolis circle. It was the first exhibition organized by the Art Association of Indianapolis, which well-known suffragette Mary Wright Seawell, her husband Theodore, and a small group of art-minded citizens had formed a few months earlier. This initial exhibition more than 130 years ago eventually lead to the acquisition and creation of the 152-acre Newfields campus which includes the Indianapolis Museum of Art, the Lilly House, the Virginia B Fairbanks Art & Nature Park, the Garden, four performance spaces, the Miller House and Garden, the Elder Greenhouse, the Beer Garden at the Greenhouse and the Garden Terrace. This is a fantastic museum to visit in Indianapolis where you can spend all day enjoying the various offerings.
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Milford History
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. The first inhabitants of Milford and Van Buren Township, excluding possible pre-historic ones, were the Miami, who came about 1750, and the more numerous and war-like Potawatomi, who arrived a few years later.
inkfreenews.com
Linda Louise Hamilton — PENDING
Linda Louise Hamilton, 74 , of Warsaw, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
Jerry Edward Ray
Jerry Edward Ray, 81, Syracuse, passed away at his home after a brief illness on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. He was born on Aug. 9, 1941, to Joseph E. and Martha F. (Unrue) Ray. On Dec. 24, 1964, Jerry married Connie C. Bellman. She preceded him in death in 2014.
inkfreenews.com
Barbara Ruth Kessie — UPDATED
Barbara Ruth Kessie, 97, Columbia City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Mason Health Care Center in Warsaw. She was born on Dec. 24, 1924. She married Gerald Kessie on Oct. 1, 1949. Barb is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Elaine and Lionel Kreger; son and daughter-in-law Joe...
WISH-TV
Former Purdue Coach Gene Keady
In honor of Purdue University’s standing as the number one ranked men’s college basketball team in the country, we are reposting our fun and terrific “Leaders and Legends” podcast interview with Coach Gene Keady. Just as he did while winning six Big Ten championships, Coach Keady was to the point and no-holds barred.
