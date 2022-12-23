The story, at the end, finally admits that no competent lawyer would allow their client to testify to questions that may incriminate them for illegal acts. So, in the end, it can't be denied. If you plead the 5th, you are more than likely guilty of a crime. The story FINALLY had to admit it.
Really. How old are you? On the advice of my lawyer, I plead the 5th. What did you have for breakfast this morning? On the advice of my lawyer, I plead the 5th. Did you graduate from XYZ school? On the advice from my lawyer, I plead the 5th.The one-time people should listen to Trump is when he said, "If you have nothing to hide, why are you pleading the 5th. Even though he did it himself over 400 times, and most of those were softball questions.
There’s less and less morality to be found in the American judicial system. Just look at the rulings celebrated by the left, and those derided by the left. In most instances, the left supports those that are contrary to moral and traditional values regarded for millenniums. Why wouldn’t someone automatically invoke the 5th in our nihilistic justice system?
Related
Judge denies justice department plea to hold Trump in contempt over records
Petition to Disqualify Donald Trump From Running Gets Over 100k Signatures
Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 panel, Bennie Thompson, preserve all transcripts and records from their work.
Donald Trump Becomes Increasingly Unhinged Waiting For 11th Circuit Ruling In Special Master Case
Trump pledges to bar government agencies from 'colluding' to stifle speech
Trump Just Made Criminal History
Trump Would Be 'Arrested' and 'Indicted' if He Was Anyone Else: Kirschner
Legal experts: Trump attorneys may throw him under the bus after DOJ moves to hold them in contempt
Jim Jordan Involvement on Jan. 6 Revealed by Committee Report
Republican whose phone was seized by FBI will have Jan. 6 communications unsealed: Judge
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
Trump's Longtime Employee Delivers Massive Win for Prosecutor
“This likely spells the end”: Experts say Trump Org verdict “increases the odds” of Trump indictment
Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble' and the 'End Is Near': Former GOP Congressman
Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police
Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding
Over 30 former lawmakers demand ethics investigation of members of Congress with ties to Jan. 6
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 208