Chris C.
4d ago

The story, at the end, finally admits that no competent lawyer would allow their client to testify to questions that may incriminate them for illegal acts. So, in the end, it can't be denied. If you plead the 5th, you are more than likely guilty of a crime. The story FINALLY had to admit it.

Dean Stashek
4d ago

Really. How old are you? On the advice of my lawyer, I plead the 5th. What did you have for breakfast this morning? On the advice of my lawyer, I plead the 5th. Did you graduate from XYZ school? On the advice from my lawyer, I plead the 5th.The one-time people should listen to Trump is when he said, "If you have nothing to hide, why are you pleading the 5th. Even though he did it himself over 400 times, and most of those were softball questions.

Fuddy Duddy
2d ago

There’s less and less morality to be found in the American judicial system. Just look at the rulings celebrated by the left, and those derided by the left. In most instances, the left supports those that are contrary to moral and traditional values regarded for millenniums. Why wouldn’t someone automatically invoke the 5th in our nihilistic justice system?

