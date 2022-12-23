ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
And the 2022 Braddies go to … Peter Bradshaw's film picks of the year

 4 days ago
Star turns … Bill Nighy in Living, Letitia Wright in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Cate Blanchett in Nightmare Alley.

While the Guardian’s Top 50 countdown, as voted for by the whole film team, announces its No 1 today, here are our chief critic’s personal choices, in no particular order

t is time once again for me to unveil the Braddies – my strictly personal awards (distinct from the film section’s collegiate best of the year selection) for the calendar year.

This time last year, I somewhat naively said that the industry was emerging from its pandemic woes. And in fact, there was some optimistic talk this year about the industry resuming its pre-pandemic annual turnstile target of 200m admissions. Big films such as Doctor Strange and particularly Tom Cruise’s barnstorming blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick filled cinemas to bursting. (A cinema manager told me excitedly: “Why on earth should we schedule anything else when Top Gun will always pack out our venue?”)

But maybe the movie world is still suffering the effects of Covid. The American Cineworld chain, which owns the Cineworld and Picturehouse sites in the UK, filed for bankruptcy this year, citing the Covid downturn. And even more pressingly, the Edinburgh film festival (EIFF) was shut down this autumn, along with the historic Edinburgh Filmhouse cinema and Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse, after the Centre for Moving Image charity which controlled them ceased trading – again, citing energy costs and the Covid effect on box office.

Screen Scotland has been lined up as a potential saviour for the EIFF, which may indeed go ahead as planned next summer, and other bids are being considered, but as things stand these cinemas are still dark.

So we have a lingering crisis, or potential crisis, in the movie world, with g. Great figures such as Steven Spielberg are having to passionately evangelise for the big-screen experience – the first time this has been needed since the last great crisis, when cinema feared everyone would stay at home with the new invention of television.

And there has been a knock-on effect on the larger critical response to films that haven’t done well at the box office. With things hanging financially by a thread, financial returns are scrutinised even more neurotically for significance. Nicholas Stoller’s sparky gay comedy Bros underperformed commercially, which led to a lot of soul-searching about whether LGBTQ+ audiences or allies failed to support the film, and what it all means.

But then everyone can name some really great films that failed at first to find their audiences. There were disappointing box-office returns for Maria Schrader’s excellent She Said, a film about the Weinstein affair. Does that mean society is losing interest in #MeToo issues? Not necessarily – and it certainly doesn’t mean the film isn’t good. I predict that it too will find its feet. But also I suspect that many journalists, critics and media observers feel it is their cinematic duty to go easy on the big-ticket movies that look like creating the vital bum-seat contact. I myself didn’t feel any compunction in expressing my disappointment with James Cameron’s soggy blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water.

It is down to critics to redouble their passions to argue for movies which deserve to be seen on the big screen before they disappear into the world of screening platforms. So here again are my choices, which are not listed in any particular order, and as ever readers are invited to vote for their choices below the line and point out what they feel are omissions.

Best supporting actress

Imelda Staunton for Amulet

Janelle Monáe for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Nicole Kidman for The Northman

Sienna Guillory for A Banquet

Essie Davis for Nitram

Cate Blanchett for Nightmare Alley

Pantea Panahiha for Hit the Road

Aimee Lou Wood for Living

Kristen Stewart for Crimes of the Future

Zelda Morrison for Pleasure

Richard Ayoade in The Souvenir Part II. Photograph: Joss Barratt/AP

Best supporting actor

Richard Ayoade for The Souvenir Part II

Jason Isaacs for Mass

Anders Danielsen Lie for The Worst Person in the World

Barry Keoghan for The Banshees of Inisherin

Makita Samba for Paris, 13th District

Yuriy Borisov for Compartment No 6

Simon Russell Beale for Benediction

Kiyohiko Shibukawa for Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

Tom Burke for The Wonder

Mark Rylance for Bones and All

Best cinematographer

Kate McCullough for The Quiet Girl

Gregory Oke for Aftersun

Laurie Rose for Catherine Called Birdy

Andrew Dunn for Downton Abbey: A New Era

Jarin Blaschke for The Northman

Jonathan Ricquebourg for Earwig

Autumn Durald Arkapaw for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

James Friend for All Quiet on the Western Front

Claudio Miranda for Top Gun: Maverick

Senthil Kumar for RRR

Hit the Road, directed by Panah Panahi

Best debut

Blerta Basholli for Hive

Colm Bairéad for The Quiet Girl

Charlotte Wells for Aftersun

Romola Garai for Amulet

Ruth Paxton for A Banquet

Panah Panahi for Hit the Road

Laura Samani for Small Body

Nathalie Álvarez Mesén for Clara Sola

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic for Murina

Ninja Thyberg for Pleasure

David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future. Photograph: Neon/Allstar

Best screenplay

Rian Johnson for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Owen Kline for Funny Pages

David Earl and Chris Hayward for Brian and Charles

Kazuo Ishiguro for Living

Katy Brand for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Sjón and Robert Eggers for The Northman

Richard Linklater for Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Sebastián Lelio and Alice Birch for The Wonder

David Cronenberg for Crimes of the Future

Céline Sciamma, Jacques Audiard and Léa Mysius for Paris, 13th District

Best actress

Letitia Wright for Aisha, The Silent Twins and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Emma Thompson for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Vicky Krieps for Corsage

Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Achouackh Abakar for Lingui, the Sacred Bonds

Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza

Renate Reinsve for The Worst Person in the World

Tang Wei for Decision to Leave

Florence Pugh for The Wonder

Swamy Rotolo for A Chiara

Bill Nighy in Living. Photograph: Ross Ferguson/Number 9 Films

Best actor

Bill Nighy for Living

Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick

Simon Rex for Red Rocket

Paul Mescal for Aftersun

Alexander Skarsgard for The Northman

Adeel Akhtar for Ali & Ava

Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin and After Yang

Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin

Will Smith for Emancipation

Cooper Hoffman for Licorice Pizza

Best director

Charlotte Wells for Aftersun

Noah Baumbach for White Noise

Park Chan-wook for Decision to Leave

Ryusuke Hamaguchi for Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

Marie Kreutzer for Corsage

Eskil Vogt for The Innocents

Panah Panahi for Hit the Road

Luca Guadagnino for Bones and All

Maria Schrader for She Said

Joanna Hogg for The Souvenir Part II

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair. Photograph: Alamy

Best film

Corsage

Aftersun

Living

RRR

Funny Pages

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Licorice Pizza

The Quiet Girl

Nightmare Alley

Most likely to be overlooked by the boomer mainstream media

Community Policy