Sacramento, CA

How do I get rid of my Christmas tree for free in Sacramento? Here are recycling tips

By Brianna Taylor
 4 days ago

As the winter holidays comes to an end, make sure to dispose of your Christmas trees the right way in Sacramento.

Starting Monday, Dec. 26, one of the several holiday tree recycling events begins in the Sacramento area— or you can put your tree alongside your garbage and recycling for curbside pickup.

Remember : Whether you toss your tree with your garbage or recycling for pick up or take it to a Sacramento-area drop-off recycling center — be sure to remove any tinsel, garland, ornaments and the tree’s stand.

Here’s what you need to know about the recycling centers accepting holiday trees in the Sacramento area, how to prep your tree for curbside pickup and unique ways to reuse your tree for the new year.

Sacramento will pick up holiday trees

The city of Sacramento will pick up your holiday tree, according to a Monday statement, alongside your trash and recycling on your neighborhood’s regular pick-up day.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY RESIDENTS

The rules are similar for unincorporated county residents, except for a few details.

Residents should cut up their tree, said spokeswoman Brenda Bongiorno with Sacramento County Waste Management and Recycling in an email to The Bee, and place it inside their curbside organics cart ahead of collection day.

Remember : Flocked trees or artificial trees coated with fake snow cannot go in the organics cart. Instead, cut it up and put it in your garbage bin.

Recycle your holiday tree

If you rather take your holiday tree to a designated drop-off recycling center, the Sacramento Recycling & Transfer Station at 8491 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, will start taking trees 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from Dec. 26. to Jan. 7.

Here’s a list, provided by Sacramento County, of the other drop-off locations recycling trees between Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8 for free in the Sacramento area:

  • Kiefer Landfill | 12701 Kiefer Blvd., Sloughhouse

Hours : 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

  • North Area Recovery Station | 4450 Roseville Road

Hours : 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following Sacramento-area drop-off locations will accept holiday trees only on Saturday, Jan. 7:

  • Elder Creek Recovery and Transfer Station | 8642 Elder Creek Road, Sacramento

Hours : 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Folsom - Dan Russell Rodeo Arena Rodeo Park | Stafford St., Folsom

Hours : 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Sacramento Municipal Utility District Corporation Yard | 6100 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento

Hours : 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Reuse your holiday tree

Here are a few more recycling options , provided by the National Christmas Tree Association, for your holiday tree.

  • Fish feeders - Trees can be refuge and feeding areas for fish.
  • Bird feeders - Place undercoated trees in the garden or backyard and use it as a bird feeder and sanctuary.
  • Mulch - Holiday tree branches can be removed and sowed as mulch in the garden.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

