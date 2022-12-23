Rogersville couple suffer minor injuries in Kingsport fatal crash

The Kingsport Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a two vehicle crash Thursday around 9:40 a.m. on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane in the Hawkins County portion of Kingsport.

The KPD reported that a black 2021 Kia Sorrento sport utility vehicle occupied by driver Roxanne D. Sewell, 57 and passenger, Phyllis E. Rappleyea, 76, both of Kingsport, was westbound on West Stone Drive approaching Lewis Lane.

A maroon, 2006 Toyota Camry 4 door sedan, occupied by driver Etta E. Fields, 79, and passenger, James B. Fields, 92, both of Rogersville, was eastbound on West Stone Drive approaching Lewis Lane.

The KPD reported that Etta Fields failed to yield the right-of-way and attempted a left turn from West Stone Drive to Lewis Lane, turning her Toyota directly into the path of the Kia, resulting in an angular impact between the two vehicles.

Sewell and Etta Fields sustained suspected minor injuries that were addressed at the scene. James Fields sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported by Sullivan County EMS to an area hospital for evaluation.

Rappleyea sustained serious injuries and was transported by Sullivan County EMS to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. Investigators were later notified that Rappleyea succumbed to her injuries and died approximately one hour later while still hospitalized.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage necessitating that they be towed from the scene.

This crash remains under open and active investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit.