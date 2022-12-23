Lions Club observes White Cane Day

The Early Bird Lions observed White Cane Day Oct. 15, the day set aside for it to honor the many achievements of blind and visually impaired Americans and to recognize the white cane’s significance in advancing independence.

The Lions Club thanks both True Value Hardware and the Dollar Tree stores located in Greenway Plaza shopping center along 99th Avenue in Sun City for providing space in front of their respective stores so that Sun City Early Bird Lions Club could educate the public about the many ways the efforts of Lions in the field of vision are expansive and well-documented and give people an opportunity to donate.

In North America, the introduction of the White Cane has been attributed to the Lions Club International in 1930. Lion George A. Bonham of the Peoria, Illinois, Lions Club watched as a blind man attempted to make his way across a busy street using a black cane. With the realization that the black cane was barely visible to motorists, the Lions decided to paint the cane white to increase visibility to oncoming motorists. Today, this fundraising project results in millions of dollars collected annually for sight related Lions services.

The Early Bird Lions meet for breakfast 8 a.m. the first and third Fridays at the Royal Cafe, 10793 Grand Ave.

Contact Lion Louie Lyon at 623-238-8455 for further information.