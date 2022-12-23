The thaw is arriving everywhere except in the Columbia River Gorge this evening. For that reason, and it’s Christmas Eve, it’ll be a very short blog post!. We picked up plenty of rain today as a system crossed overhead, but now it’s just scattered showers this evening and a mainly dry Christmas Day ahead. This shows total rain from 4pm today (right now) to 4pm tomorrow as the sun is about to set. Just a few light showers; the areas with no color could even be dry the next 24 hours. Or close to it. The point is that not much is happening now through Christmas Day.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO