Heavy rain sets off flooding in parts of Portland metro area Monday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sustained heavy rain Monday washed away the last of the slush left over from Portland's recent ice storm, but it also pooled into roadside floods in a couple spots in the metro area, creating new headaches for drivers. A strong storm is moving into the region,...
Storm system brings heavy rain, wicked wind back into the region
Starting Monday evening, several weather watches and warnings have been issued for a pair of storm systems that are expected to bring a lot of rain and some pretty significant wind to Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington through Tuesday.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
Channel 6000
Record rainfall, damaging winds and huge surf all happening Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The giant fire hose of the Pacific Ocean, aka the Atmospheric River, aimed at us Tuesday is considered strong which means it is beneficial, yes, but also mostly hazardous. Too much of a good thing. Wind will be a big issue for us from Tuesday...
More than 100,000 without power as weather worsens in region
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As a winter storm sweeps into Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, the number of people without power in the region keeps going up Tuesday. Tens of thousands of people in the metro area, Willamette Valley, Oregon Coast, and Southern Oregon are without power. According to the PGE website, as of 11:45 […]
Power outages reported on Oregon Coast, Willamette Valley amid high wind, rain
Portland General Electric, Pacific Power and Tillamook People's Utility District announced that power outages on Monday night have left thousands of customers in the dark amid high wind and heavy rain in the Pacific Northwest.
KATU.com
Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places
PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
Sewage actively overflowing into Willamette River due to heavy rains
Heavy post-Christmas rainfall is actively causing a mixture of sewage and stormwater to overflow into the Willamette River downstream of Willamette Park.
20+ foot waves expected to hit Oregon Coast starting Sunday night
If you're planning on going to the beach in the coming days, be careful, the National Weather Service is reporting big waves coming in Sunday night through Wednesday.
kptv.com
Ice storm has ended; warming temperatures continue through Christmas Morning
The thaw is arriving everywhere except in the Columbia River Gorge this evening. For that reason, and it’s Christmas Eve, it’ll be a very short blog post!. We picked up plenty of rain today as a system crossed overhead, but now it’s just scattered showers this evening and a mainly dry Christmas Day ahead. This shows total rain from 4pm today (right now) to 4pm tomorrow as the sun is about to set. Just a few light showers; the areas with no color could even be dry the next 24 hours. Or close to it. The point is that not much is happening now through Christmas Day.
More flights canceled out of Portland International Airport after winter storm
After a winter storm cancelled hundreds of flights in the Pacific Northwest over Christmas weekend, travelers are still dealing with delays and flight cancellations on Monday.
Channel 6000
Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
Latest Portland winter storm forecast: Don’t expect ice to melt until early Saturday morning
If you were thinking icy conditions in the Portland area might melt today, it’s probably time to adjust expectations. “Mother Nature gave everybody a day to sit back and enjoy an extra cup of coffee or cocoa,” said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, calling Friday “Respect Nature Day.”
Events and restaurants close in Portland due to winter storm
Many events and businesses have shut down in response to the inclement weather conditions. Here are just a few to keep on the radar.
KATU.com
Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
Channel 6000
Mostly cloudy Christmas Day with some rain showers
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Morning showers are likely this Christmas Day, with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Highs are forecasted to reach the upper 40s, but some parts of the metro area could reach 50 degrees. So, we’ll be much warmer on Sunday as we head into our week.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Long stretch of I-84 remains closed in Oregon winter storm
The Oregon Department of Transportation said Friday afternoon that Interstate 84 remains closed over a 47-mile stretch “with no reopening in sight” as the winter storm is pounding northwest Oregon. ODOT released video of plows working to clear the freeway, which is closed between Troutdale and Hood River...
focushillsboro.com
Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm
Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
PHOTOS: Icy winter storm leaves its mark on the Portland metro area
Portland’s winter ice storm of 2022 is everything it was forecast to be: Freezing temperatures sleet, snow, strong winds, and a strong likelihood of freezing rain still to come.
kptv.com
Roads ice over as winter storm hits Oregon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A few highways remain closed Friday afternoon with extreme winter conditions including Interstate 84 and Highway 101, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT warned drivers that all open state highways are still dangerous with ice, crashes and fallen trees from the coast to the...
