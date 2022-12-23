ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KOIN 6 News

More than 100,000 without power as weather worsens in region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As a winter storm sweeps into Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, the number of people without power in the region keeps going up Tuesday. Tens of thousands of people in the metro area, Willamette Valley, Oregon Coast, and Southern Oregon are without power. According to the PGE website, as of 11:45 […]
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places

PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
STEVENSON, WA
kptv.com

Ice storm has ended; warming temperatures continue through Christmas Morning

The thaw is arriving everywhere except in the Columbia River Gorge this evening. For that reason, and it’s Christmas Eve, it’ll be a very short blog post!. We picked up plenty of rain today as a system crossed overhead, but now it’s just scattered showers this evening and a mainly dry Christmas Day ahead. This shows total rain from 4pm today (right now) to 4pm tomorrow as the sun is about to set. Just a few light showers; the areas with no color could even be dry the next 24 hours. Or close to it. The point is that not much is happening now through Christmas Day.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Mostly cloudy Christmas Day with some rain showers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Morning showers are likely this Christmas Day, with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Highs are forecasted to reach the upper 40s, but some parts of the metro area could reach 50 degrees. So, we’ll be much warmer on Sunday as we head into our week.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Long stretch of I-84 remains closed in Oregon winter storm

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Friday afternoon that Interstate 84 remains closed over a 47-mile stretch “with no reopening in sight” as the winter storm is pounding northwest Oregon. ODOT released video of plows working to clear the freeway, which is closed between Troutdale and Hood River...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm

Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Roads ice over as winter storm hits Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A few highways remain closed Friday afternoon with extreme winter conditions including Interstate 84 and Highway 101, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT warned drivers that all open state highways are still dangerous with ice, crashes and fallen trees from the coast to the...
OREGON STATE

