Albuquerque, NM

Seeking Truth
4d ago

where is the editing? 26 is on a Monday. Sunday is Christmas 🎄.... hiiiyyyyaaaa uncle Roger says use spell check and proof read before posting.

Reply
4
 

KRQE News 13

KRQE Investigates: looking back at impactful investigations in 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigative journalism is a core piece of the mission of KRQE News 13. For decades, News 13’s investigative reporting team has put hours into telling longer, more detailed stories that expose problems, hold the powerful accountable, and shed more light on complicated topics. Celebrating the team’s work in 2022, KRQE News 13 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque, Rio Rancho provide free Christmas tree recycling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Dec. 27, 2022, the Solid Waste Management Department, Parks and Recreation, and PNM will recycle real Christmas trees for free at three separate locations in Albuquerque. Artificial trees are not accepted. PNM Vegetation Management crews and staff from Parks and Recreation will grind the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas now allowing more cannabis businesses

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Los Lunas passed a new ordinance opening the door for cannabis micro-producers to operate there. Los Lunas has a density limit on the number of cannabis establishments allowed in the village – they must be at least 300 feet away from each other and any school or daycare. […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark cafe features robot server

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s one server at the Botanic Gardens that’s giving people a lot to talk about. The Shark Cafe now has a robot server that can deliver food to guests without any breaks.  The BioPark Society says the new robot started working in May. They say it only took four hours to be trained […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Delays, cancellations frustrate many at Albuquerque Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The huge polar vortex that brought severe cold and snow to much of the country this weekend may have largely spared most of New Mexico, but many of those with air travel plans on Christmas were not so lucky. As often happens when troublesome weather affects...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

M’tucci’s creates holiday dish ideas

If you’re looking for ideas on what to do with the leftover Christmas ham this week, M’tucci’s chef Cory Gray has some easy holiday dish ideas. All four locations will be open on New Year’s Eve. Each location will be hosting events. Also, each location will be offering 50% off of bottles of M’tucci’s sparkling wine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque honors Giovanni's Pizzeria owner in Balloon Glow

A group in Albuquerque honored the life of Rosario Zito on Dec. 24. Zito owned Giovanni’s pizzeria. Dana Zito is Rosario Zito's wife. Rosario was shot and killed on Aug. 30. "It makes my heart so happy to be out here together. I just feel energized. What keeps me going are friends and family," said Zito.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Claus visits the Albuquerque eastside animal shelter

Santa Claus visits the Albuquerque eastside animal …. Santa Claus visits the Albuquerque eastside animal shelter. Albuquerque Police release new details, video from …. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/digital-now/albuquerque-police-releases-new-details-video-from-november-police-shooting-cases/. Albuquerque gingerbread contest winners announced. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerque-gingerbread-contest-winners-announced/. Albuquerque spa owner losing faith in city after …. Albuquerque spa...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawmaker pushing for steady paycheck, longer legislative calendar

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state rep says she’ll push for a steady paycheck for lawmakers, along with a longer legislative calendar. Democrat Joy Garratt of Albuquerque said she planned to co-sponsor a ballot initiative to create a commission to set salaries for legislators. Currently, lawmakers receive a daily stipend and travel reimbursement. They convene […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

The Ranchers Club opens to feed those in need at Heading Home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans – a Christmas meal many of us take for granted. "With the abundance, it's always very important to take care of the less fortunate," Joani Jones, General Manager at the Ranchers Club, said. The Ranchers Club is a restaurant and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Woman used hammer to rob Family Dollar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are searching for the woman who robbed a Family Dollar with a hammer. Deputies say a woman stole items from the store on Isleta near Don Felipe on December 12. When an employee tried to stop her, BCSO says the woman pulled out a hammer. The suspect then fled southbound […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: ‘Pedestrian error’ cause of overnight crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say ‘pedestrian error’ is the cause of a deadly accident overnight. They were called to the I-25 frontage road near Alameda in northeast Albuquerque around 2:00 a.m. for a report of a man walking in the middle of the road. By the time officers arrived, the man was hit by an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Grinch punks’ hit Rio Rancho neighborhood, slash tires

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Holiday thieves struck in Rio Rancho again Monday morning, but they weren’t just destroying Christmas decorations. Vehicles were also targeted. Alicia Padilla and her family woke up the day after Christmas to a disappointing site. “My husband woke up to seeing and noticing…wires all over our driveway. And then [I] […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

