Seeking Truth
4d ago
where is the editing? 26 is on a Monday. Sunday is Christmas 🎄.... hiiiyyyyaaaa uncle Roger says use spell check and proof read before posting.
KRQE Newsfeed: Minimum wage, Los Lunas cannabis, Winter storm, Christmas tree recycling, Robot server
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] New Mexico among 27 states seeing increase to minimum wage – Starting Sunday January 1, the minimum wage in New Mexico will go up to $12 an hour, or $3 an hour for workers receiving tips. It’s the last incremental increase under a state law that was approved […]
Albuquerque neighborhood known for Christmas decorations works to feed community
“When we see an opportunity to help out others, that's what we want to capitalize on and take advantage of that opportunity, so that we can actually make a difference in people's lives, especially, around the holiday season,” said Bywater.
KRQE Investigates: looking back at impactful investigations in 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigative journalism is a core piece of the mission of KRQE News 13. For decades, News 13’s investigative reporting team has put hours into telling longer, more detailed stories that expose problems, hold the powerful accountable, and shed more light on complicated topics. Celebrating the team’s work in 2022, KRQE News 13 […]
5 Delicious Seafood Restaurants in Albuquerque
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque, Rio Rancho provide free Christmas tree recycling
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Dec. 27, 2022, the Solid Waste Management Department, Parks and Recreation, and PNM will recycle real Christmas trees for free at three separate locations in Albuquerque. Artificial trees are not accepted. PNM Vegetation Management crews and staff from Parks and Recreation will grind the...
Los Lunas now allowing more cannabis businesses
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Los Lunas passed a new ordinance opening the door for cannabis micro-producers to operate there. Los Lunas has a density limit on the number of cannabis establishments allowed in the village – they must be at least 300 feet away from each other and any school or daycare. […]
BioPark cafe features robot server
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s one server at the Botanic Gardens that’s giving people a lot to talk about. The Shark Cafe now has a robot server that can deliver food to guests without any breaks. The BioPark Society says the new robot started working in May. They say it only took four hours to be trained […]
Dozens showed up to enjoy the 57th annual Luminaria Tour in Albuquerque
Andrea Lamb remembers setting things up when it was time to put the luminarias out in her home; they’re memories she holds close to her heart.
KOAT 7
Delays, cancellations frustrate many at Albuquerque Sunport
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The huge polar vortex that brought severe cold and snow to much of the country this weekend may have largely spared most of New Mexico, but many of those with air travel plans on Christmas were not so lucky. As often happens when troublesome weather affects...
KRQE News 13
M’tucci’s creates holiday dish ideas
If you’re looking for ideas on what to do with the leftover Christmas ham this week, M’tucci’s chef Cory Gray has some easy holiday dish ideas. All four locations will be open on New Year’s Eve. Each location will be hosting events. Also, each location will be offering 50% off of bottles of M’tucci’s sparkling wine.
Christmas Eve Hot Air Balloon Glow honors beloved pizzeria owner
It was a special evening for a person no longer with us.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque honors Giovanni's Pizzeria owner in Balloon Glow
A group in Albuquerque honored the life of Rosario Zito on Dec. 24. Zito owned Giovanni’s pizzeria. Dana Zito is Rosario Zito's wife. Rosario was shot and killed on Aug. 30. "It makes my heart so happy to be out here together. I just feel energized. What keeps me going are friends and family," said Zito.
KRQE News 13
Santa Claus visits the Albuquerque eastside animal shelter
Santa Claus visits the Albuquerque eastside animal …. Santa Claus visits the Albuquerque eastside animal shelter. Albuquerque Police release new details, video from …. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/digital-now/albuquerque-police-releases-new-details-video-from-november-police-shooting-cases/. Albuquerque gingerbread contest winners announced. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/albuquerque-gingerbread-contest-winners-announced/. Albuquerque spa owner losing faith in city after …. Albuquerque spa...
Lawmaker pushing for steady paycheck, longer legislative calendar
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state rep says she’ll push for a steady paycheck for lawmakers, along with a longer legislative calendar. Democrat Joy Garratt of Albuquerque said she planned to co-sponsor a ballot initiative to create a commission to set salaries for legislators. Currently, lawmakers receive a daily stipend and travel reimbursement. They convene […]
Albuquerque Fire Rescue responds to small bosque fire
The Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a small fire in the Bosque Sunday.
KOAT 7
The Ranchers Club opens to feed those in need at Heading Home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans – a Christmas meal many of us take for granted. "With the abundance, it's always very important to take care of the less fortunate," Joani Jones, General Manager at the Ranchers Club, said. The Ranchers Club is a restaurant and...
BCSO: Woman used hammer to rob Family Dollar
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are searching for the woman who robbed a Family Dollar with a hammer. Deputies say a woman stole items from the store on Isleta near Don Felipe on December 12. When an employee tried to stop her, BCSO says the woman pulled out a hammer. The suspect then fled southbound […]
APD: ‘Pedestrian error’ cause of overnight crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say ‘pedestrian error’ is the cause of a deadly accident overnight. They were called to the I-25 frontage road near Alameda in northeast Albuquerque around 2:00 a.m. for a report of a man walking in the middle of the road. By the time officers arrived, the man was hit by an […]
‘Grinch punks’ hit Rio Rancho neighborhood, slash tires
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Holiday thieves struck in Rio Rancho again Monday morning, but they weren’t just destroying Christmas decorations. Vehicles were also targeted. Alicia Padilla and her family woke up the day after Christmas to a disappointing site. “My husband woke up to seeing and noticing…wires all over our driveway. And then [I] […]
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
