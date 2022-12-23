ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett, RI

eastgreenwichnews.com

Wind, Rain and High Tides Beset EG

Above: The scene at Water Street at peak high tide Dec. 23, at around 7:50 a.m. Credit: Harold Ambler. Wind and rain lashed East Greenwich for much of Friday, Dec. 23, causing downed tree limbs and scattered power outages. The storm also brought a surge of water at high tide that covered Water Street and cut access to Scalloptown Park for a few hours Friday morning.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Turnto10.com

Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday

NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
CBS Boston

Photos: Damage from Friday's powerful wind, rain storm

Winds flattened a gazebo on the common in Norton. A tree fell on a house in Springfield, displacing four people.  Flooding at Horseneck Beach in Westport. Waves crashed into the sea wall on Lynn Shore Drive, where flooding is a concern. A tree came crashing down on a car in Wilmington. The drive was able to walk away without injury. Flooding around the Assonet Four Corners in Freetown. A family was shaken up when a tree came through the living room in North Andover Outdoor seats at the Chart House restaurant on Boston's Long Wharf were submerged. The town of Barnstable says many shore roads are inaccessible due to flooding
NORTON, MA
ABC6.com

Downtown Providence building damaged by storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Westminster Street in Providence is blocked off as fire crews respond to an ongoing scene. ABC6 crews on scene witnessed what appears to be a crack up the side of the Peoples Savings Bank. Fire officials tell ABC6 news the building was damaged by today’s high winds, and while there is no major fear of the building collapsing, they are prepared for the worst.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out in Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning

SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
SCITUATE, RI
Turnto10.com

Travelers encounter canceled flights, delays at TF Green Airport

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The winter storm that made its way across the country this weekend is still impacting travel for thousands of people as they head home after the holidays. More than 12,000 flights from Wednesday to Saturday were canceled. Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport was fairly...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Travelers stranded after Southwest cancels over 2,800 flights

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Monday was a nightmare holiday travel day for many flying with Southwest Airlines from T.F. Green International Airport. Almost all Southwest flights on Monday were cancelled -- a company spokesperson blaming the mess on the recent storms. Some people told NBC 10 they waited in...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Viral shark image, Hollywood couple got your attention in 2022

A viral shark image, Providence highways underwater, and a Hollywood power couple dining in Rhode Island were among the most-clicked stories on turnto10.com in 2022. Here's a list of 10 of our top stories from the past year:. Site where remains discovered harkens back to 'Sparkle City' days in Central...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Firefighters respond to garage fire in Foster

(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Foster that involved a propane tank. Fire officials told NBC 10 that the fire on Plainfield Pike was contained to the garage and did not spread to the house. The State Fire Marshal and a bomb squad were on the...
FOSTER, RI
WCVB

Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
NECN

Head-on Crash in Plymouth Sends 3 People to Hospital

Three people were hospitalized Friday after two cars collided in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Sharon

(WJAR) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 27 in Sharon Monday night. The Sharon Police Department says officers responded around 8:43 p.m. to the area of North Main Street and Bayberry Drive for the crash. Traffic was detoured while police worked the scene. The department did...
SHARON, MA
capecod.com

Black ice apparently to blame for several rollover crashes on Route 6

BARNSTABLE – Several rollover crashes were reported during the morning commute in the Sandwich/Barnstable/Yarmouth stretch of Route 6, apparently the result of black ice. Between 6:30 and 7:15 AM rollover crashes were reported between milemarkers 63 and 72 including at least two rollovers and a three-vehicle crash on both sides of the Mid-Cape Highway. Another vehicle crashed into the woods and another struck the guardrail. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating all of the crashes.
BARNSTABLE, MA

