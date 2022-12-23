ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Are snow tires necessary in Illinois?

By Jim Hagerty
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TW4Gi_0jsVvKZk00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tis the season for everyone to winterize their cars.

That means when it’s cold, drivers need to make sure batteries are in working order and their roadside safety kits are in place in case they get stranded.

Experts say it’s a good idea to make sure tires are in working order as cold weather approaches. Drivers should replace tires that are too worn and always make sure they’re holding air properly, low tire pressure is common when it’s cold outside.

Some local drivers also opt to install snow tires in winter. But are snow tires necessary in Illinois?

Stateline residents stock up on snow shovels ahead of winter storm

Even though a study by Consumer Reports shows that snow tires provide better traction that other tires on wintery roads, Tim Javurek, owner of TJ’s Auto Center in Rockford, says Illinois isn’t generally a state that calls for them.

“Around here, we don’t have as much snow as a lot of places do,” he said. “So some places do recommend snow tires just because have a lot of snow.”

Those places include Vermont, Maine, and Alaska in the United State and Quebec, Canada, where snow tires are required. Javurek says he does recommend snow tires on vehicles with rear-wheel drive. He says because the way they’re designed even some front-wheel and all-wheel drive models will do better in winter with snow tires.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Eyewitness News Daily Digest

“The way their weight is distributed, they just don’t handle the snow well,” Javurek said.

But he said the majority of cars do handle the snow well here in the Rockford area. That is why he says all-season tires make the most sense for Stateline drivers.

“I think it’s appropriate to use an all-season tire in most cases,” Javurek said. “Most tires these days are all-season tires. Front-wheel drives work really well. All-wheel drives work good. So, an all-season tire is probably your best bet.”

Tire experts say all-season tires are marked by their rubber compounds and tread patterns that make them suitable in a range of temperatures and conditions, including rain and snow.

According to a Consumer Reports survey, 53% of participants said they felt they didn’t need snow tires because they drive either a front-wheel or an all-wheel drive vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 8

Tim Crater
3d ago

snow tires just means the treads stay flexible. a certain area of Canada made snow tires mandatory and cut the death rate for winter time accidents in half.

Reply
2
DWayne H.
3d ago

I've found that all terrain tires on the 4X4 truck and all season tires on the AWD compact SUV work, just fine, year round.

Reply
2
Related
thereporteronline.net

I-57 road trips lead to decades of adventures

In more than 30 years of trips up and down the length of Interstate 57, there have been some memorable rides. There was the time the windshield on our 1995 Chevy Cavalier started flapping like an old cellar door with the approach of a dust bowl tornado. Nothing a bunch of duct tape couldn’t handle.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Report: Illinois crime linked to gun surge

(WTVO) — Illinois is one of 15 states in which the amount of traced guns found at crime scenes is on the rise, according to a report by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. According to the report, the ATF traced 19,086 firearms in Illinois. That’s up from 14,897 in 2020. The increase puts […]
ILLINOIS STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Illinois Gas Tax Increase Takes Effect in January

As of January 1, Illinois residents can expect to see an increase in the state's gas tax. According to a report from WIFR, the tax is set to increase by 3 cents per gallon, bringing the total tax to 38 cents per gallon. This increase comes as a result of legislation passed in 2019 that tied the state's gas tax to the consumer price index. The tax had previously been set at a flat rate, but the new legislation allows for automatic adjustments based on inflation.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends

(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023

If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally marry my dog in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman in Northern Ireland married her yorkshire terrier, Henry, in 2009, because she said “dogs are better than men.” Wilhelmina Morgan Callaghan’s marriage may have been more symbolic than a legal union, as marriages between humans and animals are illegal in the U.K. But what about here in America? While […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

ISP respond to multiple weather-related accidents Monday evening

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) – As road conditions deteriorate, Illinois State Police District 10 has responded to slide-offs and crashes across the area. Since 3:00 p.m., troopers were dispatched to several property damage calls and crashes. One property-damage crash was reported on I-72 near Decatur. Another property damage crash was reported on I-74 near Mahomet by […]
DECATUR, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Mega Millions jackpot at $565M

(WTVO) — The Mega Millions grand prize is still up for grabs, and continues to grow. No winners were announced over the holiday weekend, so the jackpot is now worth $565 million. That is the sixth-largest payout ever. Illinois and California each sold one ticket that matched five of the six numbers. Those winners will […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

5 of the Most Scariest and Dangerous Animals to Avoid in Illinois

Whatever you do, if you come across any of these animals that call Illinois home, you will want to run the other way. I know I will!. There are cuddly and cute animals that I just love to be around and snuggle with, but for these animals that made this list, I will not be doing any cuddling. In fact, if I see any of these I will be running as fast as my legs can take me. Some of these animals on the list I had no idea even lived in Illinois. I will have to keep an eye out for these with all that hiking I do (or lack thereof).
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Machesney Park firefighter dies

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The North Park Fire Protection District announced the passing of one of its firefighters on Christmas Day. Brian “Tater” Rehnberg passed away. Details on his passing were not provided. “It is with a heavy heart that the North Park Fire Protection District announces the passing of Firefighter/Engineer Brian ‘“’Tater’ Rehnberg. […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
Q985

Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers Near Your Christmas Tree Leave Right Away

Real Christmas trees have a very strong and wonderful scent that most associate with the holiday season. That means if you're smelling something very out of the ordinary like a cucumber, something is probably off. As a matter of fact, it definitely would be a reason to get out of your house as soon as possible and call an expert because that means you have a slithering visitor who is very deadly lurking in your Christmas tree.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

CDL TRAINING SCHOLARSHIPS

(BLOOMINGTON) The Illinois Farm Bureau has created a Driving Agriculture Forward Scholarship with the IAA Foundation to help offset the cost of commercial driver’s license (CDL) training. In the program’s first year, 20 individuals will each receive $1,000 in tuition assistance, plus $2,000 individual scholarships will be available to Illinois residents who are directly connected to agriculture and enrolled in a local community college truck driving course. To learn how to apply or if any questions, go to the iaafoundation.org website.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy