Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End Recidivism
Milwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin Restaurant
Milwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in Wisconsin
Menomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the job
Milwaukee, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this week
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee flights canceled due to weather, rental cars hard to come by
MILWAUKEE - The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport were canceled Monday, Dec. 26. According to FlightAware, more than 17,000 flights were canceled across the country since Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to the winter storm. At...
Canceled flights cause long lines at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
A half dozen canceled flights at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport Monday morning created long lines and frustrated travelers.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Psst…. Have you seen the forecast with near 50 predicted for Thursday, December 29?
Washington Co., Wi – It’s a heck of a way to close out 2022 but the National Weather Service is predicting a breakout from the deep freeze later this week…. with temps possibly in the 50s. Partly sunny and mid-30s on Wednesday and by Thursday it could...
CBS 58
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
WISN
Tenants in Milwaukee apartment building without heat through brutal cold snap
MILWAUKEE — Tenants in a Milwaukee apartment building told 12 News they spent these brutally cold days and nights without any heat. The property is on Highland Avenue near North 29th Street. Cassandra Offord lives there and has donned a winter coat, multiple hats and gloves daily. She also...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Flight canceled or delayed? Here's what you can do
MILWAUKEE - More than two dozen flights were canceled at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport on Monday, Dec. 26, the day after Christmas. If you were impacted by a delayed or canceled flight, there are resources to help you navigate the refund process with your airline. This Christmas came with a...
WISN
Weather: Sun to Snow Showers
Wind Chill Advisory expires at 10 AM but stays below average and cold. Sunny throughout the day with increasing clouds ahead of snow showers. Snow Showers arrive Sunday night and end Monday morning with less than a half inch for most. Milwaukee sees its first white Christmas since 2017 -...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan children's museum closed indefinitely after pipes burst
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Above and Beyond Children's Museum in Sheboygan is closed indefinitely due to water and ice damage to all four floors of the museum. The cold temps caused water pipes and the sprinkler system to burst in the museum. The museum will be closed as the damage...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Repairers of the Breach Christmas lunch warms hearts
The bitterly cold temperatures made for a busy week for warming shelters. Milwaukee's Repairers of the Breach was open 24/7 for days, but they still found time to celebrate Christmas.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter storm brings dangerously cold temperatures, how to stay warm
MILWAUKEE - A winter storm brought snow, wind and rapidly plummeting temperatures just in time for the Christmas holiday weekend. Repairers of the Breach is one of two drop-in warming centers in Milwaukee, and there are other ways you can be connected with the resources you need to stay warm.
CBS 58
Afternoon Update: Warning now replaced with Winter Weather Advisory for continued cold and blowing snow
Afternoon Update: Warning now replaced with Winter Weather Advisory for continued cold and blowing snow. The Winter Storm Warning has been canceled! It has been replaced with a lower end Winter Weather Advisory. And that is still primarily for cold and blowing snow issues. It runs until 9am Saturday. Look...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire on Milwaukee's north side; firefighter injured, occupants OK
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee firefighter was injured at the scene of a residential fire on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Officials said the fire happened at a home on Colfax Court, which is in the area of 81st and Villard. The firefighter was treated at the scene...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Café Corazón expands operations to Brown Deer
Café Corazón first opened in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood back in 2009 and has recently expanded operations to Brown Deer – And guests are loving it! Brian Kramp is with the owner that’s kept the tradition of this locally-owned franchise going by offering tasty dishes in a fun atmosphere.
Snow emergency declared for Milwaukee County for Friday
A snow emergency has been declared for Milwaukee County for Friday, County Executive David Crowley announced Wednesday.
WISN
Wisconsin SE Closings & Delays - Winter Storm Warning issued
MILWAUKEE — AWinter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Wisconsin from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Several districts have announced school closings for tomorrow: Waukesha, Elmbrook, Kenosha, West Allis, and Racine are among them. You can see a full list of closings and delays here.
b93radio.com
Fond du Lac County Man vs Snowblower Accident…County Plow to the Rescue
It took extraordinary efforts to get to the victim of a Fond du Lac County snowblower accident on Christmas day, and thanks to some quick thinking and maybe a bit of luck, it looks like the best possible outcome has been secured. The event in the Town of Alto, northwest...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Andy’s Drive-In to return early 2023, stays local with Kenosha resident at the helm
Andy’s Drive-In, a local staple since opening decades ago, will reopen early next year, with a lifelong Kenosha resident taking up the reins. Peter Sebetic, a lifelong Kenosha resident, bought the business, located at 2929 Roosevelt Road, in September, and has spent several months working on extensive renovations to the building. That includes work on the roof plumbing, and a complete remodeling of the interior.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ for New Year’s Eve
MILWAUKEE - AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the year-end holidays. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle. Tow to Go is active from 6pm Friday, December 23rd –...
WISN
Exclusive: Off-duty Mequon firefighter struck on freeway speaks with 12 News
It's been three days since Mequon firefighter and paramedic Josh Lipp was struck while helping with a crash on Interstate I-894 at National Avenue. As Lipp recovers from his hospital bed with a broken back, ribs, liver, face and hand injuries, he spoke exclusively with 12 News. "Josh, how you...
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 12-23-22 The Hopped Up Flunky Junkie of Fond Du Lac County
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…a still unidentified 40-year-old man from Hatley who, on Wednesday, led Fond du lac County Sheriff’s department on a nearly 23-mile chase. Here are some of the highlights…. -Police received a report...
