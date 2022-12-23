ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee flights canceled due to weather, rental cars hard to come by

MILWAUKEE - The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport were canceled Monday, Dec. 26. According to FlightAware, more than 17,000 flights were canceled across the country since Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to the winter storm. At...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Flight canceled or delayed? Here's what you can do

MILWAUKEE - More than two dozen flights were canceled at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport on Monday, Dec. 26, the day after Christmas. If you were impacted by a delayed or canceled flight, there are resources to help you navigate the refund process with your airline. This Christmas came with a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Weather: Sun to Snow Showers

Wind Chill Advisory expires at 10 AM but stays below average and cold. Sunny throughout the day with increasing clouds ahead of snow showers. Snow Showers arrive Sunday night and end Monday morning with less than a half inch for most. Milwaukee sees its first white Christmas since 2017 -...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan children's museum closed indefinitely after pipes burst

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Above and Beyond Children's Museum in Sheboygan is closed indefinitely due to water and ice damage to all four floors of the museum. The cold temps caused water pipes and the sprinkler system to burst in the museum. The museum will be closed as the damage...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Winter storm brings dangerously cold temperatures, how to stay warm

MILWAUKEE - A winter storm brought snow, wind and rapidly plummeting temperatures just in time for the Christmas holiday weekend. Repairers of the Breach is one of two drop-in warming centers in Milwaukee, and there are other ways you can be connected with the resources you need to stay warm.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire on Milwaukee's north side; firefighter injured, occupants OK

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee firefighter was injured at the scene of a residential fire on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. Officials said the fire happened at a home on Colfax Court, which is in the area of 81st and Villard. The firefighter was treated at the scene...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Café Corazón expands operations to Brown Deer

Café Corazón first opened in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood back in 2009 and has recently expanded operations to Brown Deer – And guests are loving it! Brian Kramp is with the owner that’s kept the tradition of this locally-owned franchise going by offering tasty dishes in a fun atmosphere.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Wisconsin SE Closings & Delays - Winter Storm Warning issued

MILWAUKEE — AWinter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Wisconsin from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Several districts have announced school closings for tomorrow: Waukesha, Elmbrook, Kenosha, West Allis, and Racine are among them. You can see a full list of closings and delays here.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Andy’s Drive-In to return early 2023, stays local with Kenosha resident at the helm

Andy’s Drive-In, a local staple since opening decades ago, will reopen early next year, with a lifelong Kenosha resident taking up the reins. Peter Sebetic, a lifelong Kenosha resident, bought the business, located at 2929 Roosevelt Road, in September, and has spent several months working on extensive renovations to the building. That includes work on the roof plumbing, and a complete remodeling of the interior.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ for New Year’s Eve

MILWAUKEE - AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the year-end holidays. The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle. Tow to Go is active from 6pm Friday, December 23rd –...
MILWAUKEE, WI

