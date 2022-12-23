Ohio poised to get its first UNESCO World Heritage site as soon as next year, at Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks

Read full article on original website
Inspiring Northeast Ohioans shared their stories: 2022 in review
CLEVELAND, Ohio – They say, “everyone has a story.”. Over the past months, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know several Northeast Ohioans, who go about their daily lives quietly but have amazing stories and who leave an impact on others whose paths they cross.
Every Ohio city from 1 to 247 for minority population - new census estimates
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Greater Cleveland has some of the most diverse cities in Ohio, accounting for large pockets of Black, Asian, and Hispanic or Latinx people, according to new estimates released from the Census Bureau. Approximately 18.7% of Ohio is inhabited by minorities, but they are often pocketed into specific...
‘A lifetime of victims’: U.S. Marshal reflects on 20 years of chasing Northeast Ohio fugitives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scavenging through garbage on a tree lawn, U.S. Marshals picked through scraps of paper that had been put through a shredder. After months of connecting the puzzle of pieces of paper, officers found an email written on a snippet of a document that allowed them to track down their suspect.
PointsBet Ohio promo code: secure top offers with launch day coming
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before diving into the new year, apply our PointsBet Ohio promo code here to add up to $700 in bonus bets.
Winter storm blamed for dozens of deaths in western New York, across U.S.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling from...
whbc.com
Ohio Mink Farm Allegedly Targeted by Activists to Shut Down
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – That mink farm in western Ohio where activists allegedly freed thousands of the fur-bearing animals has closed.
Water gushes from Ohio Statehouse ceiling as Senate chamber is flooded. Watch the video here
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The floor of the Ohio Senate, usually the location of politicians’ speeches, was covered in inches of water Tuesday thanks to a a torrent of water coming from a burst pipe in a ceiling. A video posted to Twitter by state Sen. Jay Hottinger, shows water pouring...
List: 20 most destructive winter storms of the 21st century, including some in Ohio
Here's a list of 20 of the most destructive winter storms in the 21st century, including some in Ohio.
Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
workingtheflame.com
Welding Schools & Classes in Ohio 2023 [Updated]
Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Welding Schools & Classes in Ohio 2023 [Updated]. Table of Contents show.
Massive Warm-Up This Week For West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – After such a cold weekend Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict major weather changes to our area. Warm southerly winds will push in warmer air all through the week causing high temperatures to soar above normal as we head into the new year. Afternoon highs will jump close to 10 degrees over the next […]
6 people found dead after Ohio house fire
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Six people were found dead after a fire early Monday morning at a home in Tuscarawas County, reports say. The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m., according to the Canton Repository. The identities of the victims have not been released. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies.
After flight cancellation in Florida, strangers trek to Cleveland together in rental car
CLEVELAND, Ohio — They dashed through the snow and laughed all the way, from Florida to Ohio. After their flight to Cleveland was canceled Thursday, four strangers, stuck in a Tampa airport, feared that their holiday plans might be ruined. But in the spirt of the season, they united,...
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'More Than a Feeling'
The second biggest debut album of all time, and one of the most beloved, was created by a super-genius in his basement. In Toledo, Ohio. Mainly by himself. This mastermind is Tom Scholz. Scholz is the creator of and the brain behind the Rock supergroup Boston. Which he created, again,...
Bob and Michele Lepore-Hagan discuss Republican dominance in Ohio
Sitting in the living room of their Youngstown home, the Hagans -- both Democrats -- talked about the current Republican dominance of politics in Ohio.
Which Ohio cities have the highest child and overall poverty rates? - new census estimates
CLEVELAND, Ohio - At least half of the children in four Ohio cities live in poverty, while at least 30% live in poverty in another 49 cities, according to new estimates released this month by the Census Bureau. The highest child poverty rates are in Warren (57.3%), Youngstown (54.8%), East...
Frozen, bursting pipes causing damage across NE Ohio — how to prevent it
The owner of Urban Kutz barber shop got the call on Christmas morning -- busted pipes believed to be from an apartment above his business on Detroit Avenue were creating an indoor waterfall and causing major flooding.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of Ohio
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Power grid company PJM Interconnection asks Ohioans to reduce use of electricity amid Winter Storm Elliott
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- PJM Interconnection, a company that organizes the movement of electricity across Ohio, is asking residents to conserve amid Winter Storm Elliott. The company’s request was prompted by a storm that has hammered the state with snow, high wind gusts and single-digit temperatures. PJM Interconnection also organizes...
How things are returning to normal in Northeast Ohio after holiday weekend storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Following the major storm system, it appears as if Northeast Ohio has been returning to some sense of normalcy Monday morning with few issues to report. Highs in the area are expected to reach the 20s today with a chance for some additional light snow this afternoon and evening.
