Related
TheStreet

GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem

General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Three western states to mandate electric vehicles, phasing out combustion engines

Advanced Clean Cars II is a set of rules that lay the groundwork for automakers to increase production of zero emission vehicles. In Oregon, the rules go into effect immediately, building on a previous rule scheduled to end in 2025. Automakers will have two years to plan for the first compliance step that comes with model year 2026 passenger vehicles.
OREGON STATE
teslarati.com

Buick dealers in rural areas move toward buyout instead of EV adoption

Buick dealers in rural areas are moving in favor of buyouts from General Motors instead of shifting toward EV adoption, dealerships said. In September, GM said it would offer Buick dealerships in the U.S. buyouts in an attempt to push stores toward widespread EV adoption. While GM is set on selling only zero-emission vehicles by 2035, Global VP of Buick and GMC Duncan Aldred said some franchises might not want to move toward EVs.
MICHIGAN STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The Salton Sea is on track to become ‘Lithium Valley’

California moved one step closer to becoming a global supplier of lithium after a state commission voted to approve recommendations that would aid in accelerating lithium mining on the Salton Sea. The recommendations, released in a report Thursday, marked a milestone in the state’s efforts to tap the mineral- rich brines of the landlocked Southern California lake, which is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium in the world....
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
WJBF

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
GEORGIA STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Ars Technica

The Moon landing was faked, and wind farms are bad

Germany ranks third in the world for installed wind power capacity. In 2020, almost a quarter of the country’s energy came from wind, and the government has pledged to double that by 2030, designating 2 percent of Germany’s landmass to become wind farms. Switching away from fossil fuels...
MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice.

