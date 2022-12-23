Read full article on original website
GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem
General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Three western states to mandate electric vehicles, phasing out combustion engines
Advanced Clean Cars II is a set of rules that lay the groundwork for automakers to increase production of zero emission vehicles. In Oregon, the rules go into effect immediately, building on a previous rule scheduled to end in 2025. Automakers will have two years to plan for the first compliance step that comes with model year 2026 passenger vehicles.
Buick dealers in rural areas move toward buyout instead of EV adoption
Buick dealers in rural areas are moving in favor of buyouts from General Motors instead of shifting toward EV adoption, dealerships said. In September, GM said it would offer Buick dealerships in the U.S. buyouts in an attempt to push stores toward widespread EV adoption. While GM is set on selling only zero-emission vehicles by 2035, Global VP of Buick and GMC Duncan Aldred said some franchises might not want to move toward EVs.
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
Auto execs are losing faith in electric cars
Auto execs have indicated they're dialing back their EV expectations, which could be driven by production and affordability challenges.
The Salton Sea is on track to become ‘Lithium Valley’
California moved one step closer to becoming a global supplier of lithium after a state commission voted to approve recommendations that would aid in accelerating lithium mining on the Salton Sea. The recommendations, released in a report Thursday, marked a milestone in the state’s efforts to tap the mineral- rich brines of the landlocked Southern California lake, which is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium in the world....
US pilots are testing the aging A-10 Warthog for a new kind of mission against more advanced enemies
The A-10 has a "unique capability" to carry a lot of weapons and work in austere environments, and the US Air Force is looking for new ways to use it.
Electric vehicles could be banned in this country amid energy crisis
The nonessential use of electric vehicles could soon be banned in Switzerland.
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Meet the largest landowner in the US as map reveals stunning amount of land billionaire owns – and it’s not Bill Gates
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
The Moon landing was faked, and wind farms are bad
Germany ranks third in the world for installed wind power capacity. In 2020, almost a quarter of the country’s energy came from wind, and the government has pledged to double that by 2030, designating 2 percent of Germany’s landmass to become wind farms. Switching away from fossil fuels...
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper?
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper? Your choice could have a big impact on your winter bills.
Jeep Stops Production of Popular Vehicle, Closes Factory
On July 7, 1965, President Lyndon Johnson was in the White House and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by the Rolling Stones was at the top of the charts. And on the same day the first car rolled off the line at the Belvidere Assembly Plant. The facility, located in...
