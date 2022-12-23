Rumriver photo gallery set to open

Rumriver Art Center in Anoka will present a new gallery shows in January, titled “An Exploration of the Temporary Permanence of Us.”

The gallery show opening will take place in the Jan Johansen Gallery (2665 Fourth Ave, Suite 103A) on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. The art gallery show will feature the artwork of Chad Niemeyer. Niemeyer will also be hosting a meet-the-artist event on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an artist talk on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, where attendees can meet Niemeyer and learn about him as an artist and the creative process he uses in creating his artwork.

Niemeyer’s interest in art began in his childhood when he was given paper and pencil to entertain himself while visiting his grandparents when grandfather was sick with cancer. During this time, he drew barbarians fighting dragons and learned how to lose himself in his art. In high school, he won a photography contest. That early success helped Niemeyer realize he had something unique to offer through his art. Using art, he could show people things that they may not have noticed.

“The work I am sharing in the gallery has its roots in photography and is allowed to grow and evolve with additional choices being made in the computer darkroom,” Niemeyer said. “The techniques should never obscure the art. Instead, the medium, style and colors need to enhance and clarify the work’s intent. New choices are made with every image. Some feel best in black and white, some in color. Some images shine brightest in watercolor or acrylics. There are no limits as long as the choices support the message/artist intent.”

The show features photography Niemeyer has taken from around the world. The exhibit runs through Jan. 28, 2023. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., and select Saturdays. Visit rumriverart.com/calendar/gallery for the most up to date information.