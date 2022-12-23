What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29.

Albuquerque

Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and tickets range from $18-$28.

Dec. 23-29 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30 (Closed Dec. 24 and 25). The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for adults and $7 for children. Tickets Fri-Sun are $17 for adults and $7 for children.

Dec. 23-25 – Dragon’s Crystal Cave Indoor Holiday Carnival Winter Wonderland Extravaganza – Take the whole family to experience a unique event, see a Dragon’s Crystal Cave, enjoy Winter Activities and more. Tickets will be free with an adult for children under 8, $10 for ages 9-15, and 16 and older are $18.

Dec. 23-25 – Shades of Gray Black & White Photographic Art Show – The premier f this art show will be open daily except on Mondays, Dec. 24 and 25. The event is free to attend and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 23-25 – Native American Youth Art Show – Started in 1979 to encourage creativity among Native youth. View the annual exhibition with a focus on personal ‘superheroes. The exhibition will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free for museum members or $8 to $12.

Dec. 24-25 – Bugg Lights: Outdoor Christmas Display – On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Enjoy a free indoor and outdoor event. Attendees will be able to experience an outdoor Christmas Display.

Dec. 24 – 12th Annual Lights & Luminaria Bike Tour – There will be three Christmas Eve tours happening in Old Town Albuquerque. The event will include a brightly-lit holiday bicycle rental with a helmet or you can bring your own bike. Drinks and snacks will be provided at the end of the tour. Tickets are $40 per person.

Dec. 24 – The ABQ Luminaria Tour – Join the ABQ Ride 56th Annual Luminaria Tour for the Christmas eve tradition. The tour will take about 45 minutes and travels through Old Town and the Country Club area.

Dec. 24 – Mindful Movement and Meditation – Attend a self-guided meditation that is focused on mind-body and movement awareness. Individuals can attend and all are welcome. The event is $10-$15 to attend and will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Annual Senior Festive Holiday Luncheon – Happening at the Los Volcanes Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join in on a holiday cheer live music and lunch event. The event is $4 a person.

New Mexico

Dec. 23 – 2nd Tree Lights – Head to the Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection in Santa Fe. Enjoy a holiday market that features local vendors. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and is free to attend. The lighting will take place at 5 p.m. with the farolito tree.

Dec. 23 – Pre Christmas Cruise – Head to Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe, NM, for a ‘pre-Christmas Cruise’ the event will kick off at 7 p.m. All vehicles are welcome and encouraged to add decorations and lights to their cars.

Dec. 23 – Skate with Santa –Head to Los Alamos, NM, to check out the Los Alamos Ice Rink. Enjoy ice skating with Santa from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be $6.50 for ages six and up and $2.50 for children under 5.

Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks at Red River Ski & Summer Area – Happening each year, head to the torchlight parade and firework display at Red River, NM. The event is free to attend, and attendees can enjoy food, drinks, and more.

Dec. 24 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing ‘cozy soups.’ Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 – Lucy & Clark’s Very Madrid Xmas Eve – Head to Madrid, NM, for a Christmas Eve concert. Located at the Mine Shaft Tavern, attendees can enjoy music, food, and more.

Dec. 25 – Luminaria Ski & Snowshoe Tour – Happening in Red River, NM at the Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski & Snowshoe Area. Attend a self-guided nighttime tour while skiing or snowshoeing. The events will have two blocks, one at 6 p.m. and another at 8 p.m. Complimentary food and drinks will be provided.

Dec. 26 – Monday Funday: NM Appreciation Discount – Meow Wolf will be hosting a ‘Monday Funday’ day where New Mexico residents can get 50% off admission prices after 3 p.m. Attend Santa Fe’s immersive art experience for just half the price. Tickets can be purchased online or at the venue. Use code “MONDAYFUNDAY” at checkout for 50% off NM Resident admission.

Dec. 26 – Roadrunner Emporium Sip and Paint – Happening in Alamogordo, NM, attend a painting class. Individuals will learn from an upbeat instructor. It is $35 per person, and that includes supplies and refreshments.

Dec. 28 – Jazz Under The Stars From Lamy – Enjoy some Jazz under the stars in Lamy, NM. Attend a two-hour excursion through the stars and serene landscape. The event will be from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $99 per person.

🔶 UNMH at full capacity in emergency department, wait times nearly a day long – Earlier this week we learned that New Mexico hospitals are filling up. The University of New Mexico Hospital has set up a triage tent outside its emergency room doors to help patients get ready to be seen.

🔶 Isotopes launch Marvel-themed merch – It’s not your typical baseball merchandise. Superhero fans can now get their hands on Marvel-themed Minor League Baseball jerseys. It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023.

🔶 Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency aims to bring business to downtown Albuquerque – Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency is set to launch another round of the Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program. The program aims to attract business, improve safety and create a better downtown environment. For more information on the program, visit the city’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency website.

Albuquerque Notices

New Mexico Notices

🔶 PNM warns of holiday phone scams -PNM is warning New Mexicans about scams targeting customers this holiday season. PNM says they are getting reports of phone scams where scammers are adding a false PNM caller ID or false 505 prefixes to phone numbers and pretending the be calling from PNM.

🔶 State Now Offers Both Renters & Homeowners Assistance – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help to those impacted by the pandemic . For homeowners, the state is offering help to avoid foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past-due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses. For renters, the state is offering help covering past, current, and future rent. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.

🔶 New Mexico Department of Health: Omicron boosters approved for 6-month-olds and older – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) has announced healthcare providers and pharmacies will offer COVID-19 bivalent booster doses to a young crowd. Now, kids as young as six months old can get the shot.

🔶 San Juan Basin Public Health offers free well testing for PFAS chemicals – Health officials in southeast Colorado will now offer free well testing for PFAS chemicals. San Juan Basin Public Health received a grant from the state to provide the tests in La Plata and Archuleta counties to see if the so-called “Forever Chemicals” stepped into groundwater. To have your well water tested, contact them at eh@sjbpublichealth.org or (970)335-2060.

