The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for FinVolution Group (FINV) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $5.09. The FinVolution Group has recorded 1,481 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that FinVolution maintains status of Low-Risk Rating from Sustainalytics.

7 HOURS AGO