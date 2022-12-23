There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Instil Bio Inc. (TIL) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.0201, or 4.02%, to $0.52. The Instil Bio Inc. has recorded 6,373 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Instil Bio Announces Prioritization of Genetically Engineered CoStAR-TIL Program with ITIL-306 in Advanced Solid Tumors and Reduction in Workforce.

7 HOURS AGO