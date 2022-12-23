Read full article on original website
Lavallette roads still frozen days later from flooding
Ice remains on some side streets, sidewalks, driveways, and shorelines in Lavallette after Friday’s storm.
Crews work to repair 6-inch water main break in Passaic
Officials say the break is 6 inches long and near the area of Hamilton Avenue and Monroe Street.
Vehicles remain frozen in ice 5 days later in Edgewater
After heavy rainfall and a sharp temperature drop last week, vehicles in an Edgewater parking lot near the Hudson River have been frozen in place for five days.
Several LI communities in cleanup mode following storm surge
Villages like Island Park were underwater from the storm’s surge, causing plenty of damage.
News 12
Overnight fire breaks out in Newark home
A fire broke out in a Newark house Monday night. Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a cat from 46 Oriental St. The pets were reunited with their owners shortly after. There were two families inside when the fire started, but no injuries were reported. The cause of...
News 12
Lindenhurst street takes on icy conditions in ‘bomb cyclone’ aftermath
A street in Lindenhurst turned to ice on Saturday in the aftermath of the bomb cyclone that tore through Long Island. South Bay Street froze up because of high tide water flooding the street, which then turning into ice and snow because of dropping temperatures. Lindenhurst resident Anthony DeFarro told...
Toms River, NJ Planning Board approves construction of a warehouse in township
There is a plan in motion to eventually build a 26,970 square foot one story warehouse and 14,124 square foot non-medical office building in Toms River after the township planning board approved a resolution at a recent meeting. The property and parcel of land where this construction will take place...
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
Thunderbolt 12: Frozen, slippery road conditions in Long Branch
News 12 New Jersey’s Naomi Yane was in Thunderbolt 12 checking out road conditions Long Branch as the weather got colder.
Worst holiday travel day expected Tuesday, no matter how you get around
If you thought travel before the holidays was bad, today is expected to be even worse.
Herald Community Newspapers
Winter storm floods Oceanside streets
Severe flooding across the Oceanside and South Shore this morning may have made everyone's mornings soggy, but residents are still going about their daily activities. Caused by the combination of excessive rain and wind with tides offshore, water began to reach street level this morning at 7:00 a.m. Online on...
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter Storms
Numerous coastal villages in New York received urgent aid requests Friday morning due to flooding brought on by the winter storm. In Howard Beach, Queens, the NYPD requested a Level 3 mobilization to assist locals with traffic issues.
Woman found dead along busy NJ highway on Christmas Day
The body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found on the shoulder of Route 1 north in West Windsor on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police said that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.
THUNDERBOLT 12: Treacherous roads for Friday commute in NJ
News 12’s Lauren Due is in Thunderbolt 12 in Essex County where high winds and rain are making for plenty of hydroplaning on area roads ahead of a sharp drop in temps.
Must-see viewer video shows waterspout in Long Beach
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says that most people don't think about waterspouts in the winter, but the right dynamics happened for it to occur.
Holiday shopping crowds brave freezing temperatures and icy road conditions
News 12’s Chris Keating was in Hoboken to see how shoppers were dealing with the weather.
NJ woman ejected, killed as front of car splits in half on Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A Bayville woman is dead after her car split in half on the Garden State Parkway and slid across the highway. Christina Citarella, 40, was driving northbound in the left lane of the Parkway near Exit 80 in South Toms River on Friday evening, according to State Trooper Charles Marchan.
Fire officials: 1 person critically injured, several others injured in Hempstead blaze
They say the fire started on the second floor of the Hayse House apartment building on Sealey Avenue just after 12 p.m.
Families flock to Brightwaters to enjoy winter activities on frozen lake
Children headed out to Brightwaters to enjoy some ice skating and hockey on the frozen lake.
Body found in garbage bag in Trenton
The body was found in front of a building on Beatty Street by the building’s landlord.
