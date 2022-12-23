ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Overnight fire breaks out in Newark home

A fire broke out in a Newark house Monday night. Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a cat from 46 Oriental St. The pets were reunited with their owners shortly after. There were two families inside when the fire started, but no injuries were reported. The cause of...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Winter storm floods Oceanside streets

Severe flooding across the Oceanside and South Shore this morning may have made everyone's mornings soggy, but residents are still going about their daily activities. Caused by the combination of excessive rain and wind with tides offshore, water began to reach street level this morning at 7:00 a.m. Online on...
OCEANSIDE, NY
MassLive.com

Woman found dead along busy NJ highway on Christmas Day

The body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found on the shoulder of Route 1 north in West Windsor on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police said that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ

